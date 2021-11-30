IPL Auction 2022: 3 shock retention calls that might be on the cards

The retention announcement ahead of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega-auction is only a few hours away, and as the deadline fast approaches, franchises are still making changes to their strategies.

A few high-profile players are already expected to find themselves in the auction pool. While KL Rahul doesn't appear keen to continue with the Punjab Kings, Rashid Khan and the Sunrisers Hyderabad might be parting ways.

Even elsewhere, a few key calls could surprise IPL fans around the world. Here are three shock retentions that could transpire in the coming hours.

#3 Punjab Kings could release both Shahrukh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi was the Punjab Kings' best spinner in IPL 2021

The Punjab Kings' fallout with KL Rahul is now well-known, and the Indian T20I vice-captain is all set to turn out for a different franchise in IPL 2022. However, the Kings might be without a few more players who could have been an integral part of their future.

Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh are reportedly going to be the Kings' only two retentions, with the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi set to enter the auction pool. While Pooran endured an abysmal season and might not have the faith of the team management anymore, Shahrukh and Bishnoi are uncapped players and would be available for a reasonable amount.

Shahrukh played a magical innings for Tamil Nadu in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and is fast developing into a lethal finisher. Meanwhile, Bishnoi has been a standout for the Kings in the IPL for a couple of years now and is one of the brightest young talents at the moment.

#2 Rajasthan Royals might release Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer is undoubtedly the Rajasthan Royals' best bowler

The Rajasthan Royals have stumbled upon a captain for the future in Sanju Samson, with him set to be retained alongside Jos Buttler and the uncapped Yashasvi Jaiswal. While the Royals could've been able to afford another overseas retention, they've reportedly decided not to go down that path.

Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes, both of whom have been absent from the IPL scene for quite a while now due to injury and other reasons, are set to find a new franchise for the 2022 season. While Stokes' IPL returns have been underwhelming on the whole, Archer was one of the Royals' most important players while he was active for the franchise.

Archer has struggled with a few serious injuries in the recent past so the Royals might be reluctant to place faith in him, but he is bound to fetch a sizeable sum in the IPL 2022 auction and they might regret letting him go.

#1 Mumbai Indians could retain Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya

Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as a late retention choice for the Mumbai Indians

Sensational reports have emerged at the last minute, claiming that the Mumbai Indians might pick Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya for their fourth retention.

Hardik's injury woes, coupled with the related fact that he hasn't bowled often, have always been against him. But Kishan, who is seen as a future IPL captain and international opener, was always expected to be ahead of the significantly older Suryakumar in the pecking order.

With MI likely to hold onto Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard for their first three retentions, the price band for the fourth might be a roadblock to signing Kishan. But irrespective of the reason, the five-time champions will be delt a huge blow if the southpaw ends up elsewhere.

