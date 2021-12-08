IPL 2022: 3 veteran players who might join the support staff

As the IPL welcomes two new franchises for the upcoming season, one can expect some amount of churning as far as team management is concerned, with a number of veteran players likely to move into coaching.

Some of the experienced names have already dabbled in coaching and the IPL is seen as a major step for those interested in advancing their coaching careers.

Here's a look at three former players who are likely to join the support staff in IPL 2022:

#1) Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan reportedly has offers from a number of IPL franchises

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh could be seen in a different avatar during next year's IPL - as a key member of the coaching staff in one of the franchises.

Harbhajan, who featured in a few matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders last season, didn't get a game in the UAE leg of the league.

There are reports that he might officially announce his retirement from competitive cricket later this month as he has already received offers from a couple of franchises to be a part of their support staff.

"The role could be that of a consultant, mentor or part of the advisory group, but the franchise with which he is talking are keen to use his vast experience. Harbhajan will also take an active part in helping the franchise decide on their auction picks," an unnamed IPL source told PTI news agency.

#2) S Badrinath

Badrinath has coached in the Tamil Nadu Premier League

A key member of the Chennai Super Kings during his playing days and a domestic giant, Badrinath possesses all the attributes to be a top batting coach in the IPL.

Badrinath has always advocated the importance of a strong mindset and his game was all about digging in and doing it all for the team.

He has previous coaching experience as head coach of Tamil Nadu Premier League outfit Dindigul Dragons and will be a good addition to any IPL franchise given his all-round experience.

#3) Irfan Pathan

Irfan has worked with the J&K team

Irfan Pathan has worked with the Jammu & Kashmir team and played a pivotal role in the side turning a corner. He also identified the likes of Abdul Samad and Umran Malik - both players with tremendous promise.

The cricketer-turned-commentator shares a good rapport with a number of contemporary cricketers, and it is likely that he will be a part of the support staff of one of the franchises in the upcoming edition.

