IPL: 3 possible candidates who can be head coach for Lucknow

The upcoming season of the IPL will see two new franchises come into the fold and as such, they will be keen to add marquee players to their roster. Another important appointment for these franchises will be that of the coach and as we have seen in the IPL, a solid management forms the perfect base for any side to be successful.

There are different reports that have given us the names of several coaches who can take over the mantle. As far as Lucknow is concerned, it is all but certain that KL Rahul will lead the side and hence, they will be keen to rope in a coach that shares a great equation with the skipper.

Here we take a look at the 3 possible candidates who can coach Lucknow in the IPL:

Andy Flower has worked with Rahul in the IPL

There have been reports that former England coach Andy Flower is one of the favorites to take up the job. One of the biggest reasons behind his appointment is that he shares a great rapport with KL Rahul since they worked together at Punjab Kings.

Now that KL Rahul is all but certain to take the job as captain, he would want to have Flower in his corner. The former Zimbabwe captain has been a successful coach with England and he has extensive experience coaching a lot of franchises across the world. Since Lucknow is new to the fold, he can be the perfect man to build the side from scratch.

“He sent his resignation to the team recently. It has been accepted. There is a good chance that he goes to one of the new teams (Lucknow or Ahmedabad),” a BCCI official was quoted as saying to PTI about KL Rahul.

2.) Daniel Vettori

Vettori could be the perfect coach to build an IPL side from scratch

The former New Zealand skipper was associated with the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a long time and he has since worked with international sides as well as franchises across the world.

He too enjoys a good rapport with KL Rahul and is a great option to establish a sense of culture and camaraderie in the side. He coached Birmingham Phoenix in the inaugural edition of The Hundred and should be in tune with what it takes to build a side from scratch.

Vettori has also worked with Bangladesh and understands the conditions on offer in the sub-continent and his demeanor fits in tune with what KL Rahul would want to have in his side.

3.) Trevor Bayliss

Bayliss has experience of coaching in the IPL

One of the most-decorated coaches in white-ball cricket, former Australian player Trevor Bayliss is also in contention to take over as head coach of Lucknow. He is currently associated with Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League.

Earlier, he was the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad and has the experience to be successful in the IPL. Often hailed as one of the best coaches in white-ball cricket, Bayliss led England's resurgence in this format and can be the perfect man to build a side and establish a culture that will drive the side forward.

