5 uncapped Indian players likely to be in demand at the IPL Auction 2022

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction is all set to be held in January. The eight existing franchises confirmed their list of retained players ahead of the auction. The two new franchises - Ahmedabad and Lucknow - are likely to do the same when their deadline ends on December 25.

The eight franchises retained a total of 27 players ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Four franchises - Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - utilized the maximum limit and retained four players each.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) retained three players apiece. Punjab Kings (PBKS), on the other hand, decided to retain only two players.

Ahmedabad and Lucknow can pick a maximum of three players (two Indians and one overseas) ahead of the mega auction.

IPL Auction 2022: Uncapped Indian players who can get attractive bids

All the franchises were forced to release majority of their players given the maximum retention limit of four. A number of uncapped Indian players released could be in demand at the IPL 2022 auction. We profile five such cricketers.

#1 Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan batting for PBKS. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Shahrukh Khan was in the news recently as he played a stellar role in Tamil Nadu’s amazing triumph over Karnataka in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final. Chasing 152 for victory, Tamil Nadu seemed out of the contest after they crumbled to 130 for 6 with seven balls to spare. However, Shahrukh smashed an unbeaten 33 off 15, including a last-ball six, to lift his team to victory.

The 26-year-old hard-hitting batter also impressed in the few opportunities that he got for Punjab Kings (PBKS) during IPL 2021. Shahrukh contributed 153 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 134.21. He often came in at the death and smacked crucial boundaries. His clean striking ability could make him a hit at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

#2 Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi impressed for KKR in IPL 2021. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Rahul Tripathi made his IPL debut in 2017, but it was in the 2021 season that he made a significant impact, playing a key role for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Over the last few seasons, Tripathi has played the odd impressive knock but his consistency has been missing. That is why he has not been permanent in the playing XIs of the franchises he has represented.

During IPL 2021 though, Tripathi was given a well-defined role in the middle order, that of just going out and attacking. With a clear mind, the 30-year-old went out and did the same. He ended up having his best season in the cash-rich T20 league - scoring 397 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 140.28. The six off Ashwin to put KKR in the final was the icing on the cake.

