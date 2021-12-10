IPL Auction 2022: 3 West Indies players who have flopped in the IPL 

The IPL has been a phenomenal platform not only for Indian cricketers, but also for players from all across the globe. A number of international players have found their second home in different franchises and have been adopted by the local crowd as their own.

West Indies players have always been crowd favorites wherever they have gone and the story is no different in the IPL. They have dominated the T20 format and their players are hot properties in franchise cricket. Over the years, West Indies players have thrilled fans in the IPL and have become intrinsic parts of their franchises.

However, there are players who have not quite made it and despite having all the mettle, could not quite live up to the billing. Here, we take a look at 3 West Indies players who flopped in the IPL:

#3 Daren Sammy

Daren Sammy was not a success in the IPL

Daren Sammy, the leader who took West Indies to twin T20 World Cup triumphs, was never able to translate his international form into the IPL.

The 37-year old featured in the IPL for the first time in 2013 for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also went on to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore as well as Kings XI Punjab.

Sammy was even made captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise, but his numbers never improved. He could only score 295 runs and pick up 11 wickets with the ball in the 22 games he played in the IPL. His middling record in the IPL is quite puzzling considering his considerable abilities and leadership qualities.

Daren Sammy @darensammy88 Today, win or lose I choose to celebrate the legacy that this T20 team created. @windiescricket were kings in this format and today brings an end to that era which I played in. The dynasty is over and I thank you for all the great memories. Today, win or lose I choose to celebrate the legacy that this T20 team created. @windiescricket were kings in this format and today brings an end to that era which I played in. The dynasty is over and I thank you for all the great memories. https://t.co/pA9MF6CuLr

#2 Marlon Samuels

Marlon Samuels failed in the IPL

Marlon Samuels had a rather controversial career— one that had its share of ups and downs. He has a typical Caribbean flair as well as the ability to make batting look very easy. However, he was not an easy character to manage and his attitude in many ways let him down.

Such was his talent that he scored a match-winning 78 in the ICC World T20 2012 final to help West Indies take a world title home. He then repeated the feat in the 2016 World T20 final as he played another match-winning innings against England at Eden Gardens.

However, he was never successful in the IPL. In 15 games played across three seasons, Samuels scored a total of 161 runs at an average of 12.38. He has not featured in any IPL games post 2017.

Despite having the talent, Carlos Brathwaite never could leave a mark in the IPL

Carlos Brathwaite became the talk of the town when he smacked Ben Stokes for four consecutive sixes in the T20 World Cup final in 2016. He had all the credentials to be a gun T20 player, a big-hitter with the bat and a decent bowler, but he could not make a mark in the IPL.

He has played for Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, but was never the match-winner these sides wanted him to be. In his IPL career, the all-rounder played 16 matches and scored just 181 runs at an average of 13.92. With the ball, he was able to pick up 13 wickets in these 16 matches with an economy rate of 8.95.

