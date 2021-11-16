IPL Auction 2022: 5 players who are likely to receive a bigger contract after performing well in T20 World Cup 2021

With the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 now over, all eyes are on the IPL Auction 2022. The cricket universe has been patiently waiting for one of the biggest auctions in the Indian Premier League history. For the first time since 2011, an IPL auction will have 10 franchises bidding for the players.

Ahmedabad and Lucknow are the two new entrants in the IPL. The two new franchises will join Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in the race to become IPL champions.

Because of the mega auction rules, teams will reportedly be able to retain only a maximum of four players. Some big names are thus likely to be released along with some underrated stars.

On that note, let's have a look at five cricketers who should receive a hike in their IPL salaries after performing well in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

#1 Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje had an economy rate of less than 6 in T20 World Cup 2021

South African speedster Anrich Nortje played for the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2021. The Delhi-based franchise paid him ₹89.82 lakh for his services. Looking at how he performed for DC and South Africa in 2021, it should not be a surprise if he earns a mega deal at IPL Auction 2022.

Nortje was one of the excellent performers in the T20 World Cup 2021, scalping nine wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 5.37. He will be present on the wishlist of multiple franchises.

#2 Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa picked up 13 wickets in ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Adam Zampa was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad in IPL 2021 with a contract worth ₹1.5 crore.

The right-arm leg-spinner realized his potential in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, scalping 13 wickets in seven innings. His economy rate was under six, and Australian captain Aaron Finch named Zampa as his Man of the Tournament.

Zampa's impact at the mega event should make him one of the the top picks at IPL Auction 2022.

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga is the only Asian to take a T20 World Cup hat-trick

Wanindu Hasaranga is currently the No. 1 T20I bowler in the ICC Rankings. He was the most successful bowler in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, with 16 wickets in eight matches.

Hasaranga was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore at his base price of ₹50 lakh as a replacement player in IPL 2021. Seeing Hasaranga's rise, the other franchises will probably bid big amounts for the Sri Lankan star at IPL Auction 2022.

#4 Josh Hazlewood

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood outshone his fast-bowling partners Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Hazlewood picked up 11 wickets in seven matches, including one four-wicket haul.

The right-arm fast-medium bowler was also fantastic for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021. However, CSK are unlikely to retain Hazlewood because of the mega auction rules. As he is likely to enter the IPL 2022 Auction, Hazlewood's salary of ₹2 crore should go up.

#5 Jos Buttler

While Jos Buttler earned a decent salary of ₹4.4 crore in IPL 2021, the number is likely to go up in 2022 because of his remarkable consistency in the shortest format of the game. Many cricket experts have labeled him one of the current best T20 batters globally.

If Rajasthan Royals retain Jos Buttler before IPL Auction 2022, he will earn a minimum of ₹6 crore. Thus, Buttler's salary is almost guaranteed to increase for the next IPL season.

