IPL Auction 2022: Best XI from the retained players

The eight existing franchises have retained a total of 27 players between them ahead of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), with most teams opting to value experience while a few placed their faith in youth.

A few big-ticket players like KL Rahul and Rashid Khan opted against continuing their involvement with their franchises. On the contrary, the likes of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli decided to further their legacy at their respective teams.

Here is the best playing XI for the 27 retained players. Note: The rule that stipulates only four overseas players can be part of a team has been followed.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Jos Buttler (wk)

Ruturaj Gaikwad had a prolific IPL 2021 campaign where he finished with the Orange Cap, but with the team needing a solid captain, Rohit Sharma pips the youngster to the spot. A five-time IPL winner, Rohit hasn't performed up to expectations with the bat but remains the Mumbai Indians' biggest asset with his astute leadership.

Jos Buttler is a shoo-in for the other opener's spot. The Englishman was the Rajasthan Royals' second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2021 despite missing a significant chunk of the season and is one of the world's most dangerous T20 openers.

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson

A few flaws have crept into Virat Kohli's T20 batting recently, with his inability to accelerate in the middle overs costing both the Royal Challengers Bangalore and India. However, Kohli is still a cut above most batters in the world and makes the No. 3 spot his own. It's only a matter of time before he sorts out his newfound spin woes.

Sanju Samson was the Royals' brightest spark in IPL 2021 as he paired consistency with audacious shot-making to launch a charge for the Orange Cap. He seems to have come of age as a T20 batter and has very few weaknesses in his game.

Suryakumar Yadav, who has struggled with consistency a touch, narrowly misses out on a middle-order spot in this IPL XI. As does Rishabh Pant, who hasn't struck the right gameplan for T20 cricket yet.

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell

Understandably, all eight existing IPL franchises opted to stock up on all-rounders, who are not easy to come by nowadays. The Chennai Super Kings duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali, Royal Challengers Bangalore star man Glenn Maxwell, and Kolkata Knight Riders superstar Andre Russell make the cut.

While the first three choices are rather self-explanatory, Russell has been far from his best in the recent past. The big West Indian has failed to deliver with the bat more often than not, but the odd cameo and his death-bowling abilities help him find a place in this playing XI. He is one of two pace-bowling all-rounders to have been retained ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, with Venkatesh Iyer yet to prove himself on a consistent basis despite appearing to be an exciting talent.

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Anrich Nortje was initially signed as a replacement for Chris Woakes but he soon morphed into the Delhi Capitals' lead bowler in the IPL. The Proteas quick has consistently picked up wickets while keeping a check on the runs despite not having too many variations up his sleeve.

Mohammed Siraj was the Royal Challengers Bangalore's third retention, rewarded for his excellent performances in IPL 2021. Used as a strike bowler by captain Kohli, Siraj delivered in crunch situations and nailed his yorkers. Jasprit Bumrah is, of course, one of the first names on every T20 teamsheet.

Edited by Sai Krishna

