Three overseas wicketkeepers who could bag maiden contract in 2022 IPL auction

The 2022 IPL auction will see the majority of players back in the auction pool. The existing teams announced their retentions on November 30 and as many as 27 players will continue to ply their trade for their earlier franchises.

It is worth noting that the new teams based out of Lucknow and Ahmedabad will get to pick up to three players from the released players prior to the auction. One can expect the likes of KL Rahul, Rashid Khan and David Warner to be picked up by either of the two new teams ahead of the 2022 IPL auction.

Every team will have to restructure themselves from a small core, though, and that would mean new overseas entrants into their rosters. That said, it shouldn't come as a surprise if the likes of Lockie Ferguson, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada and Jonny Bairstow are bought back by their previous franchises at the auction.

There will be a number of first-time overseas players in the pool. While some of them have been a part of auctions before, they haven't been able to secure a deal. With some strong showings across tournaments in recent months, their exploits could fetch them a contract this time around.

Here's a look at three overseas wicketkeeper-batters who could bag a contract:

#3 Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rahmanullah Gurbaz - panache and intent personified

Afghanistan has produced spinners aplenty over the last decade, but Rahmanullah Gurbaz brings a different dimension - power-hitting. The dynamic wicketkeeper opens the batting and has made heads turn with his shot-making.

Gurbaz boasts an impressive strike-rate of 148.10 and is a bona fide match-winner at the top. Gurbaz has a wide range of shots and is equally capable against both pace and spin. He was adjudged Batter of the Tournament in the recently concluded Abu Dhabi T10 League.

The 20-year-old has played a significant amount of cricket on the subcontinent. Given the demand for aggressive openers, it wouldn't be a surprise if the wicketkeeper-batter bags a contract.

#2 Josh Inglis

Josh Inglis - creating ripples across the globe

Josh Inglis has had a dream year. Having scored runs aplenty across formats, he was named in Australia's T20 World Cup squad as backup for Matthew Wade. While Inglis didn't get to play at the recent T20 World Cup, he has continued to remain on the radar, nearly making it to the Ashes squad.

Inglis is a right-hander who is as comfortable opening as he is in the middle-order. The latter is what adds value to his CV though, given how adept he is against spin and pressing the initiative in the middle-overs. Add his lightning fast reflexes with the keeping gloves, especially while standing up to the spinners, and here is an exciting package.

Inglis' T20 strike-rate reads an impressive 151.61. After two successful campaigns in the Big Bash League for the Perth Scorchers, Inglis piled on the runs for Leicestershire, including two centuries in the T20 Blast. Add another run-filled campaign for the London Spirit in The Hundred and it has been a stellar year for him.

#1 Phil Salt

Phil Salt - a bona fide match-winner who could well fetch a deal in the IPL auction

One of the fiercest strikers of the cricket ball today has to be Phil Salt. The Englishman made his ODI debut in July against Pakistan and even notched up a half-century in the three-match series. Salt's power-hitting capabilities were well on display throughout the course of the series and IPL teams would have taken note of it.

Having played over 100 T20 games, Salt's strike-rate stands at an impressive 152.11. Salt wastes no time in dictating his intentions and is unafraid to take on the fast-bowlers from the word go. He was the second highest run-getter in the recent Abu Dhabi T10 League, clearing the fence 29 times.

While Salt is yet to play in the IPL, he has had stints in the Pakistan Super League, the Big Bash League and now the Lanka Premier League. Salt continues to remain in red-hot form for the Dambulla Giants where he opens the batting and his recent sub-continent experience should hold him in good stead.

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Sanjay Rajan