Three reasons why CSK should buy Washington Sundar in 2022 IPL auction

Reigning IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are a side that built their success on a core set of players who played together for a long period of time.

The four-time champions will look to do the same for the next cycle at the upcoming 2022 mega Player auction.

To this end, off-spin bowling allrounder Washington Sundar is one player they could well have on their radar, given his all-round abilities and that he is a local boy.

CSK retained MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali ahead of the auction.

Here are three reasons why CSK should go for Sundar:

#3 Local lad

CSK has one of the biggest fanbases in the sport, but the team has been short of local flavor in recent times. Even as the likes of Narayan Jagadeesan and R Sai Kishore have been a part of their roster, they have played either a handful or no games at all.

With Sundar up for grabs at the auction, CSK could well look to him to fulfill that objective. After all, when it comes to connecting with the fans, having a local player goes a long way.

Given that the MA Chidambaram Stadium is his home ground, Sundar will bring a lot of value to CSK should they pick him up.

#2 Powerplay bowler and batting depth

CSK captain Dhoni's preference for a spinner in the Powerplay has been well-documented over the years. At the Chidambaram Stadium in particular, Dhoni has been able to rely on the services of Ravichandran Ashwin first and Harbhajan Singh later on.

Sundar boasts an economy rate of 7.24 in T20 Internationals. That he delivers most of his overs in the Powerplay adds to his stock in that regard. CSK could well see Sundar tick off their quest for a Powerplay spinner, given that their current options Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali operate mostly in the middle phase.

CSK is a side that is also known to gun for batting depth and pick bowlers who come with an additional skillset. Sundar is a technically compact batter who can even open if required. Considering his all-round prowess and the batting depth he brings, Sundar is a perfect fit for CSK's plans as they construct their team.

#1 A future leader?

Sundar doesn't quite have documented leadership experience in competitive cricket, but he is only 22. With a full career ahead of him, this is an aspect of his game that is yet to be tapped into. That said, Sundar is touted as one with a calm head on his shoulders who keeps things simple.

CSK will surely be on the lookout for a succession plan once Dhoni calls time on his career. While they do have the experienced Jadeja in the side, he is also on the wrong side of his thirties. Thus, drafting in Sundar could aid CSK's cause of looking for a long-term leader in the years to come.

Also Read Article Continues below

Whether Sundar does become captain or not is something that only time will tell. But what better than taking him under their wings and grooming him under the master, MSD himself, right?

Edited by Sanjay Rajan

LIVE POLL Q. Should CSK go for Washington Sundar in the IPL Auction 2022? Yes No 5 votes so far