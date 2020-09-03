IPL becomes a little poorer because of the absence of Lasith Malinga: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has mentioned that Lasith Malinga's withdrawal from IPL 2020 is a loss for the tournament, considering that the latter is the highest wicket-taker in the history of the prestigious league.

Aakash Chopra made this observation in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

The reputed commentator started by sharing the news that Lasith Malinga had opted not to be a part of IPL 2020 due to his father's illness, which might require surgery in the coming week or so.

"Lasith Malinga has opted out of the IPL due to personal reasons. Everyone knew that he would be travelling late because his father's health is not good. And his father might require a surgery in the coming one week and recuperation after that."

"So Lasith Malinga wants to be home and because of these reasons he has said that he doesn't want to be part of this IPL."

Aakash Chopra opined that Lasith Malinga's withdrawal is a blow to the IPL, given that the Mumbai Indians pacer is almost synonymous with the league.

"To be honest IPL becomes a little poorer if Lasith Malinga is not there. If we see the 12-year history of the IPL, Lasith Malinga is the highest wicket-taker. If he is not there, the fun gets reduced."

The former KKR player observed that there could be the possibility that Lasith Malinga is not seen as a player in the IPL again, with age not on the Sri Lankan's side.

"But all good things have to come to an end. There is also a possibility that we may not see Lasith Malinga in the IPL again. Because he had gone in between, then became the bowling coach, came back and played again and in the last year's final won the title for Mumbai Indians with his last ball."

Aakash Chopra on Lasith Malinga's replacement in the Mumbai Indians squad

James Pattinson has been named Lasith Malinga's replacement in the Mumbai Indians squad

Aakash Chopra mentioned that James Pattinson, who is Lasith Malinga's replacement, is a good acquisition for the Mumbai Indians as he has put on some decent performances in the Big Bash League.

"His replacement has also been announced. And that is James Pattinson. He comes from Australia and is a right-arm fast bowler. He bowls quite well and his performance in the Big Bash League was also good."

ICYMI: Lasith Malinga has pulled out of #IPL2020 for personal reasons.



Mumbai Indians have named Australian fast bowler James Pattinson as his replacement. — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 3, 2020

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that Mumbai Indians probably have the best seam-bowling attack in IPL 2020, considering the depth and variety at their disposal.

"If you see Mumbai Indians fast bowling resources, they have two left-armers in Mitchell McClenaghan and Trent Boult. Then they have Nathan Coulter-Nile and James Pattinson, four overseas fast bowlers apart from Bumrah and Dhawal Kulkarni. I mean they have got perhaps the best fast bowling attack in the IPL this year."

Lasith Malinga is the highest wicket-taker in the history of the IPL. He has scalped 170 wickets in the 122 matches he has played, having represented only the Mumbai Indians in the prestigious league. These wickets have come at an excellent average of 19.80 and a more than acceptable economy rate of 7.14.