IPL Fantasy 2019, Match 13, KXIP vs DC: Who would be the X-Factor in today's game?

Shreyas
ANALYST
Feature
76   //    31 Mar 2019, 21:37 IST

Kings XI Punjab seems to have the edge over Delhi ahead of this game. (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20)
Kings XI Punjab seems to have the edge over Delhi ahead of this game. (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20)

The Kings XI Punjab will be playing against the Delhi Capitals in match 13 of IPL 2019 at home and both the sides will be looking to go higher up in the points table with a win in this encounter.

Punjab have been terrific at home and had a more convincing win against Mumbai Indians. Delhi, meanwhile, looked comfortable before losing Prithvi Shaw on 99 and taking the match to a Super Over where Kagiso Rabada's excellent bowling won them the game.

Delhi are higher than Punjab on the points table due to a better Net Run Rate. Punjab seems to have the edge due to better form and home advantage but Delhi can easily spring a surprise.

With Delhi Capitals playing 3 games in 5 days, players from the team have been a popular pick in IPL Fantasy and even KXIP have a lot of points' potential to offer.

Let's take a look at who the X-Factor will be for this match.

Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan will be the X-Factor for the match. Dhawan hasn't really taken off since he joined Delhi and though he has scored runs, they have all been middling innings and he hasn't looked his free-flowing attacking self. He could rediscover his form playing for Delhi at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, the same stadium where he scored 143 against Australia in the recently concluded series.

Dhawan can make a lot of runs in this match if he manages to play out the opening spell from Mohammed Shami and how he plays will be a crucial determiner of how the match pans out. He has the quality to deliver and is likely to do so this match.

Players like KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Rishabh Pant, Chris Morris and Colin Ingram are good fantasy picks as well.

