IPL Fantasy 2019: Match 3, MI vs DC: Who would be the X-Factor in today's game?

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 238 // 24 Mar 2019, 15:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A lot of Indian stars will be in action at the Wankhede Stadium tonight

Three-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians will kick off their IPL 2019 campaign against the revamped Delhi Capitals on Sunday night at the Wankhede Stadium. The 'MI Paltan' had lost both of its league games against the Delhi franchise last year. However, both the teams had failed to make it to the play-offs.

The two teams have a strong Indian core heading into IPL 2019 with the home team having the likes of Rohit Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav, while Delhi Capitals have Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Amit Mishra in the squad.

Also, a lot of overseas match-winners like Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Colin Ingram are a part of tonight's fixture, which promises to be a mouth-watering clash.

With so many options to choose from, it will be really difficult for the fantasy cricket team owners to leave out any of the above players. But, here is the one player who will prove to be an X-factor tonight and is a 'must-have' in your fantasy team -

Shreyas Iyer

The skipper of the Delhi Capitals, Shreyas Iyer will prove to be the X-factor in tonight's game. Not many fantasy team owners may know of his recent heroics against Sikkim in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

Iyer cracked a mind-boggling 147 runs innings while playing for Mumbai and though he will represent the Delhi franchise tonight, he will be playing at his home ground.

Iyer has been wanting to make it to the Indian team once again and thus, he will have a lot of motivation heading into this season as well. A flat Wankhede track will be dished out in front of him and Jasprit Bumrah is the only bowler he needs to take care off tonight.

Shreyas had aggregated 484 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and looks in the form of his life. Thus, leaving him out of your fantasy team, will prove to be a huge blunder.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on IPL 2019 news, points table, live scores, orange cap, purple cap and fantasy tips.

Advertisement