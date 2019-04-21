IPL Fantasy 2019: Match 38, SRH vs KKR: Who would be the X-Factor in today's game?

Dre Russ

As the tournament makes its way to the slog-overs phase, get ready for constant rejig of teams in the points table. The middle of the table is crowded with teams separated by very small margins and every game becomes so crucial, especially, with several foreign recruits expected to leave on International duty soon.

Turning our attention to KKR, they almost got out of jail against RCB at Eden Gardens only to fall short by a couple of hits. The batting in the last 6-7 overs of both innings was a great spectacle for the fans. But, KKR need to get their batting act right as early as this game and perhaps give Russell some breathing space as he is human too, although many would like to counter this fact!

Sunrisers lost 3 on the trot but were back to winning ways after they overhauled a smallish target against an off-color CSK. It will be fascinating to see what sort of a total the team batting first would be eyeing for considering that the average first innings score has come down a fair bit at Hyderabad after the initial few games.

Previous encounter between these two teams saw a Russell show bailing Kolkata out. However, the Knight Riders will have to arrest their 4-match losing streak against a side equally desperate for 2 points.

Discussing about points, let us focus on Fantasy picks for this clash. Picks like Warner, Bairstow, Russell, Narine and Rashid might be common in most Fantasy teams.

So, my X-factor fantasy pick suggestion would be Kuldeep Yadav. Yes, you have read that right, in case you are wondering why he should be picked after a forgettable night. Hyderabad’s middle order has had a tough time and somebody like Kuldeep is always up for a fight and would be eager to find his mojo back. The track might offer some assistance to the spinners and hopefully dew should not be a big factor in an afternoon (4 pm) game.

Watch out for the tricks up his sleeve!

Other X-factor Fantasy suggestions would be DK, Robin and Kane. Hold on! I know what you must be thinking in your mind.

But, in T20 Cricket, a player might have a fantastic day just after a real bad day. Who knows how hungry Uthappa might be to turn things around for his franchise!

Coming to Karthik, he has been batting quite low, but may well be the match winner if his biggest weapon or the top-order does not come to the party. Williamson, on the other hand, can be a very reliable batsman and can bat in different gears depending on the start and scenario at hand.