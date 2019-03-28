IPL Fantasy 2019: Match 7, RCB vs MI: Who would be the X-Factor in today's game?

Raghav Ravichandran FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 339 // 28 Mar 2019, 08:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

RCB vs MI

The iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata witnessed KKR's dominance on Wednesday as they demolished Kings XI Punjab, courtesy Nitish Rana's and Andre Russell's brilliant knocks.

Tonight's match sees India's captain and vice-captain face off against each other as RCB take on MI at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Mumbai continued on the very familiar path of starting slowly in IPL as they were outclassed by Delhi in their opening fixture.

RCB on the other hand had the worst possible start against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener. They were bundled out of a paltry total of 70 runs and would certainly look to bounce back from that disappointment.

Tonight's game would offer a lot of scope for fantasy team owners to earn big. There are some big names on both sides who for sure would feature in most fantasy teams. Names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Quinton De Kock, AB de Villiers, and Kieron Pollard would be part of most sides.

But considering that the game is played at the Chinnaswamy stadium, there's one player who has got an adopted home ground at Bengaluru and that's none other than AB de Villiers. Chants of ABD ABD ABD can be heard whenever he bats at Bengaluru.

ABD

After his false start at the Chepauk stadium, ABD will be raring to go and show what he is truly capable of. That makes him our Fantasy X-Factor for tonight's game. Lot of expectations would be on ABD's shoulders to shepherd and stabilize the middle-order.

One can be rest assured that such high voltage, pressure game is where players like ABD thrive the most. They enjoy the occasion. On RCB's homecoming, MI should be wary of ABD and what damage he can cause.

ABD has amassed 3962 runs for RCB so far with three centuries and 28 half centuries, Everyone is aware of the damage he can cause and so Mumbai Indians should have clear cut plans in place to dismiss him early.

And apart from the batting that can give fantasy team owners a lot of points, ABD's abilities as a fielder will come in handy too. He will definitely save runs in the ring and in the outfield and most certainly will hold on to catches at the boundary.

Advertisement