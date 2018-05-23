Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    IPL Fantasy, KKR vs RR: Best XI to pick for today's match

    Narine or Russell? Rahane or Karthik? We have got you covered.

    Venkat
    ANALYST
    Feature 23 May 2018, 14:15 IST
    5.15K

    Ente
    Who will come out on top?

    CSK made it to the final of the IPL for the record seventh time yesterday against SRH in a nerve-wracking thriller at the Wankhede. SRH looked like they were going defend a low score (139) again but Faf du Plessis had other plans as he carried his bat through to seal the victory for CSK. It was probably his best ever IPL innings. Thakur hit three crucial boundaries in the penultimate over by Kaul which also helped CSK get to the target. SRH meanwhile will have to await the result of tonight’s match to find out who their next opponent is.

    KKR will take on RR today at Kolkata in the Eliminator. The loser will go out of the tournament and the winner will play SRH for a place in the final. KKR have the advantage as they know the conditions well but at this stage of the tournament, these things do not matter as much as the performance on that particular day. RR were impressive in their last game without their two English stars and are likely to continue with the same combination. KKR are also unlikely to make any changes to the team that won their last league match.

    (5 core players who are a must have for today’s game are marked as “CP”).

    Today’s Best XI for KKR vs RR:

    1. Sunil Narine-CP

    2. Chris Lynn - CP

    3. Rahul Tripathi - CP

    4. H Klaasen - CP

    5. Robin Uthappa

    6. Dinesh Karthik

    7. Andre Russell - CP

    8. K Gowtham

    9. Prasidh Krishna

    10. Kuldeep Yadav

    11. Jofra Archer

    Alternatives:

    There are alternatives for the players who have not been listed under the Core category in the above eleven. You can consider these players in your team in place of those who are not core players.

    1. Shreyas Gopal

    2. Nitish Rana

    3. Piyush Chawla

    4. Ish Sodhi

    5. Sanju Samson

     Captain Options

    1. Sunil Narine – He is the most valuable player in this tournament and has contributed with both bat and the ball for KKR this season. He is the logical choice for captaincy as he might score big if he sees off the threat of Archer. He also has the potential to pick a lot of wickets against RR’s fragile middle order

    2. H Klaasen – He played admirably against RCB in the last game and is capable of playing spin very well. He did not get many opportunities earlier as Buttler took care of all the scoring for RR but this might be the opportunity for him to show his worth. A good differential pick.

    IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Dinesh Karthik Ajinkya Rahane Fantasy Guru Fantasy Cricket Tips IPL Fantasy League Tips
    IPL Fantasy, KKR vs RR: Best XI to pick for today's match
