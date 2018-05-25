Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    IPL Fantasy, KKR Vs SRH: Best XI to pick for today's match

    Venkat
    ANALYST
    Feature 25 May 2018, 12:19 IST
    10.79K

    E

    KKR defeated RR comfortably by 25 runs on Wednesday to take their place in the Qualifier 2 to be held at Kolkata today. RR had a great chance with only 61 runs to get in the last six overs with 9 wickets in hand but could only manage 35 runs in their last six overs handing KKR a comfortable victory. KKR themselves were struggling early in their innings before Karthik (52) and Russell (49 no) ensured that they had a healthy total on board.

    KKR will take on SRH today in the virtual semifinal (Qualifier 2) at Eden Gardens. KKR won the last meeting between these two sides and are in a good run of form. SRH started off the campaign brightly and were the first to qualify for the playoffs. They have had four consecutive losses now and they pulled defeat from the jaws of victory against CSK in the first Qualifier. They still have a chance to make it to the final but will have a stern test against a very good KKR side. Both teams are likely to go in with the same eleven that played their last games. Saha looks like he is fit for today’s match but SRH are likely to stick with Goswami as their keeper-opener.

    Here’s our suggestion for the playing XI in today’s games (5 core players who are a must have for today’s game are marked as “CP”).

    Today’s Best Eleven for KKR Vs SRH:

    1.     Sunil Narine-CP

    2.     Chris Lynn

    3.     Kane Williamson-CP

    4.     Shikhar Dhawan-CP

    5.     Robin Uthappa

    6.     Dinesh Karthik-CP

    7.     Andre Russell-CP

    8.     Bhuvaneshwar Kumar

    9.     Prasidh Krishna

    10.  Kuldeep Yadav

    11.  Rashid Khan

     

    Alternate Options:

    There are alternate options for the players who have not been listed under the Core players in the above eleven. You can consider these players in your team in place of those who are not core players.

    1.     Shakib Al Hasan

    2.     Manish Pandey

    3.     Siddharth Kaul

    4.     Piyush Chawla

    5.     Nitish Rana

    Captain Options:

    1.     Andre Russell – He was the Man of the Match in the last game and is back to full fitness. He is bowling his quota of overs and has been getting more opportunities with the bat. KKR bank on him as a hitter and all he needs is 10-15 balls to fill up the points for you!

     

    2. Kane Williamson – There isn’t a captain pick as safe as Williamson. He has been delivering consistently with the bat and is only a shade short of 700 runs in this IPL. He guarantees you points every time he bats and has been hitting them at a really good strike rate as well.

    IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Dinesh Karthik Kane Williamson IPL Fantasy League Tips
