IPL 2022 Auction: 3 franchises that will target Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur is perhaps one of the most lucrative all-rounders in the Indian setup currently. With unmatched consistency, he has held his nerve many a time to help his team leap across the finish line - with both ball and bat.

Since all-rounders are some of the most sought-after cricketers in any T20 tournament across the globe, it is certain that Shardul Thakur will attract high bids when he goes under the hammer during the IPL auction.

Given that the IPL 2022 mega auction is just a few weeks away, franchises are pushing to shortlist and finalize the players they would want as part of their squad.

One of the players that arguably every franchise would want to have in their squad would be Shardul Thakur. The fast bowling all-rounder has not only been in great form as of late but has also shown immense courage and consistency over the years.

Playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Thakur holds an impeccable record with the ball and has also struck some mighty blows down the order to help his team out of troublesome situations.

Teams that might eye Shardul Thakur in the IPL Auction

Ahead of the mega auction, CSK decided to let go of Shardul Thakur in order to make way for MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad as their three Indian picks.

Given how impactful the all-rounder has been, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him fetching massive bids when he goes under the hammer.

That being said, we take a look at three such franchises that could potentially snap up Shardul Thakur in the upcoming auction

#1 Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR will look for a good Indian bowler during the auction

The runners-up of IPL 2021 will enter the mega auction with INR 48 crore in their shopping bag. Having retained four of their key players, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to strengthen their squad with power hitters and strike bowlers.

While Shivam Mavi and Prasidh Krishna did a great job for the men in purple, the team always lacked a big name in terms of Indian pacers.

KKR will most likely want to plug that gap this year and as a result might very keenly eye Shardul Thakur for his ability to provide breakthroughs in crucial situations.

#2 Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals will want to assemble a strong squad once again

Delhi Capitals (DC) have been a wonderful team to witness over the last couple of years. With lots of talent up their sleeve, the team from Delhi made a strong mark after the previous mega auction.

This auction, however, will throw fresh challenges towards a team that believes in youth.

Having an experienced and dependable all-rounder in their squad will definitely be something Rishabh Pant and Co. will be looking at. Shardul Thakur could well be on their radar during the auction.

With a remaining purse of INR 47.5 crore, DC can certainly be strong contenders to get their hands on the Indian all-rounder.

#3 Chennai Super Kings

Shardul Thakur has been a fantastic performer for CSK

While the Yellow army couldn't manage to retain Shardul Thakur's services owing to the maximum player cap, there's no reason why the team wouldn't be interested in buying back their star once again.

Shardul Thakur has been a wonderful performer for CSK and has delivered whenever he has been expected to. Moreover, he gels well with the captain as well as the other mainstays, and can certainly be a strong asset for the next few years.

Also Read Article Continues below

CSK, with their purse of INR 48 crore, are well capable of placing strong bids for the all-rounder and might have the best shot at re-buying Thakur once again.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar