IPL History: All-time best RCB XI

RCB - 2016 ( Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com)

RCB is arguably the best franchise to have never won the IPL. The franchise based in Bangalore has reached the final on three occasions but has never lifted the coveted trophy. The franchise has one of the biggest fanbases in cricket.

This huge fan following is partly due to the fact that some of the legends of the game have represented them in the past. Even today, RCB has some start names like AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, and Moeen Ali in the team. It is almost impossible to compile the list of all the great players who have represented RCB in the 12 seasons of the IPL.

In this article, we attempt to make the best possible XI among the best current and past players to have represented this franchise. We have followed the IPL's rule of just four foreigners in the team. So let us take a look at the best RCB XI of all time.

Openers: KL Rahul and Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle

KL Rahul has taken his game to another level at Kings XI Punjab but we should not forget the franchise where he made his first mark. The dashing opening batsman scored four fifties in his short IPL career with the franchise based in Bangalore.

Chris Gayle is one of the greatest batsmen in the history of T20 cricket. The left-hander is one of the legends of the Indian Premier League. The 'Universal Boss' was fantastic for RCB as he scored five centuries in his spell at RCB.

He scored 3163 runs at an average of 43.33 and an incredible strike rate of more than 150. Gayle broke the record of the highest score in IPL when he scored 175 against Pune Warriors. Currently, both of them are opening the innings for KXIP and they are doing a brilliant job.

