IPL History: Five enthralling encounters between RCB and SRH

ABD's Physics defying catch dismissed Alex Hales in the 2018 encounter

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad are two of the most contrasting teams in the Indian Premier League. Bangalore was criticized in 2008 for having a team of players who have done extremely well only in the Test arena. But the introduction of the likes of Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers changed the dynamics of the team in 2011.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad despite coming into the IPL only in 2013, they quickly became a force to reckon with in the league. Hence these two teams have always displayed quality battle between bat and ball.

With RCB depending heavily on their batting to deliver goods, SRH has always been a bowling side predominantly. Hence over the years, we have seen some many enthralling contests between these South Indian teams. Here's a recall of the some of the best matches between them.

#5 2018: Superman ABD wins it for RCB

ABD and Ali had a brilliant partnership in the middle overs

Royal Challengers Bangalore faced Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must-win game in the 2018 season. Batting first RCB lost Parthiv Patel in the first over itself. Although Virat Kohli was struggling, AB de Villiers started off brilliantly with a couple of boundaries.

Moeen Ali joined him as they attacked the SRH bowlers with shots all over the park scoring 107 in 10 overs. Rashid Khan picked these two in a single over but lusty blows from Colin de Grandhomme and Sarfaraz Khan helped them post 218.

SRH openers gave a fine start scoring 47 in the first five overs. When the chase was going fine, de Villiers took a stunning catch as he jumped and plucked the ball mid-air to dismiss Alex Hales. Kane Williamson played a blinder of an innings to keep SRH's hopes alive. But he faced only eight balls in the last six overs as Manish Pandey garnered most of the strike.

Although Pandey scored a 38-ball 62, he consumed many dot balls as his team lost by 14 runs.

