IPL History: Top 10 'Made-in-IPL' superstars

This is the trophy 8 teams will fight for

This year, the Indian Premier League turns 12. In these 12 years, the IPL has gathered a fan base that no other sports league has ever had in the country, and across the world too. The IPL has also succeeded in giving many cricket players success and recognition.

This league also plays a huge role in making cricket such a popular sport in the country, with the number of followers increasing exponentially every year.

The IPL has also helped many lesser-known players get some recognition by playing in this league. While some talent is handpicked by the teams in the local leagues, others arrive in the league based on merit and go on to play at the highest level of cricket.

Here is a look at the top 10 players who have made it big after making an impact in the Indian Premier League.

#10. Ambati Rayudu

Rayudu will thank the IPL for the upward graph in his career

Ambati Rayudu has been playing the IPL since 2010. For the eight seasons since then, Rayudu had been a part of the Mumbai Indians setup. In these eight seasons, he played 114 matches and scored 2,418 runs.

It was because of his performance in the IPL that he became a known name and earned his call-up for the Indian team in 2013.

Though he has been in and out of the Indian team, Rayudu had already become a well-known player, thanks to the huge fan following of the Mumbai Indians team.

After being bought by CSK last year, Rayudu has impressed by scoring 602 runs in 16 innings, the highest in a single season for the player.

This performance has helped his case for the Indian national room, and at 33 years, Rayudu is now the number four batsman, and is almost certain to make it to the World Cup, after the IPL.