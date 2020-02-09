IPL History: Top 5 captains with the best win percentage

MS Dhoni

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is all set to get underway on 29 March in Mumbai. The final of the tournament will also be held at the home of Mumbai Indians, at the Wankhede Stadium on 24 May.

The tournament will be different this time in the sense that there will be an All Stars game three days prior to the beginning of the main event. Also, a dedicated umpire will monitor no-balls after the massive controversy that erupted over Lasith Malinga’s missed no-ball in last year’s match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Over the years, the IPL has witnessed some impressive captaincy from the leaders of the franchises as they had led their teams to glory, some from rather challenging circumstances. In this feature, we take a look at the top 5 IPL captains with the best win percentage (minimum of 70 matches).

#5 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has an incredible record as India's captain, but he has somehow failed to replicate that at the IPL level. Kohli has captained Royal Challengers Bangalore in every edition starting from 2013, but the franchise has not been able to lift the title even once.

The closest RCB have come to winning the IPL under Kohli was in 2016, when they made it to the final. But they went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight runs in a high-scoring final. Kohli amassed a record 973 runs in that edition with four hundreds and seven fifties. He also hit 54 from 35 in the final, but it wasn’t enough for RCB to lift the title.

Overall, Kohli has led RCB in 110 matches, out of which they have won 49 and lost 55 - which gives Kohli a win percentage of 47.16.

1 / 5 NEXT