IPL Match Stats: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Feroz Shah Kotla

Umesh Yadav is the leading wicket-taker in DC vs KKR matches at Feroz Shah Kotla. Photo - BCCI/IPLT20

Feroz Shah Kotla will witness the tenth match of the 2019 IPL between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Out of the nine previously held matches between these two teams at this venue, one was abandoned because of rain. KKR at present leads DC 5-3 head to head in matches played between these two teams at Feroz Shah Kotla.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the key stats from DC vs KKR matches in the past played at this venue.

Batting performances

219/4 scored by DC in IPL 2018 is the highest team total in DC vs KKR matches at Feroz Shah Kotla.

131/9 by DC in IPL 2011 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at Feroz Shah Kotla.

204 runs scored by Gautam Gambhir is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground. He scored 203 of them playing for KKR & 1 playing for DC.

107* by David Warner of DC in 2010 IPL is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams at this ground. It is also the only century scored by a player in DC vs KKR matches.

12 half-centuries have been scored in DC vs KKR matches at Feroz Shah Kotla.

2 half-centuries hit by Gautam Gambhir is the highest number of half-centuries hit by a player in DC vs KKR matches at this ground.

78 sixes have been hit in DC vs KKR matches at Feroz Shah Kotla.

Bowling performances

13 wickets taken by Umesh Yadav (6 playing for DC and 7 playing for KKR) is the highest number of wickets taken by a player in DC vs KKR matches at Feroz Shah Kotla.

3/21 by Zaheer Khan of DC in IPL 2016 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

4 dismissals by Robin Uthappa of KKR is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in DC vs KKR matches at Feroz Shah Kotla.

Fielding performances

4 catches taken by Gautam Gambhir (1 playing for DC and 3 playing for KKR is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at Feroz Shah Kotla.

