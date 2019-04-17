IPL Match Stats: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians at Feroz Shah Kotla

Lasith Malinga of MI is the only player to take a five-wicket haul in DC vs MI matches at Feroz Shah Kotla.

The Delhi Capitals will take on the Mumbai Indians at the Feroz Shah Kotla in the 34th match of the 2019 IPL. These two teams have played each other nine times at this ground before, with DC leading MI 6-3 head-to-head.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from DC vs MI matches at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Batting performances

218/7 scored by MI in IPL 2010 is the highest team total in Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians matches at Feroz Shah Kotla.

66 all out by Delhi in IPL 2017 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at this ground.

231 runs scored by Virender Sehwag of Delhi is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground.

95* by Virender Sehwag in 2013 IPL is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams at this ground.

19 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two sides at this ground.

2 half-centuries scored by Sachin Tendulkar (MI), Rohit Sharma (MI), Mahela Jayawardene (DC) and Virender Sehwag (DC) each is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground.

109 sixes have been hit in matches between these two sides at this ground.

9 sixes hit by Rohit Sharma of Mumbai is the highest number of sixes hit by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

30 fours hit by Virender Sehwag is the highest number of fours hit by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Bowling performances

12 wickets taken by Lasith Malinga of MI is the highest number of wickets by a player in Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians matches at Feroz Shah Kotla.

5/13 by Lasith Malinga in IPL 2011 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground. It is also the only instance of a player taking a five-wicket haul in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

2 dismissals by Rishabh Pant (DC), Kedar Jadhav (DC), Parthiv Patel (MI) and Aditya Tare (MI) each is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Fielding performances

4 catches taken by Rohit Sharma (MI) and Ambati Rayudu (MI) each is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.