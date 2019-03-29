IPL Match Stats: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians at Mohali

Lendl Simmons of MI is the sole centurion in KXIP vs MI matches played at Mohali.

The ninth match of IPL 2019 is all set to be played between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians on March 30 at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. The last time this stadium hosted a match between these two teams was in 2016.

Mumbai Indians lead Kings XI Punjab 4-3 head to head at this venue. KXIP had last won a match against MI at Mohali way back in 2011. In fact, the first three matches played between these two teams were won by KXIP. But, since then, it has been Mumbai dominating all the way. Kumar Sangakkara of KXIP and Lendl Simmons of MI have won the most number of Player of the Match awards in matches between these two teams at Mohali - 2 each.

Let us now take a look at some of the key stats from KXIP vs MI matches played at Mohali in the past.

Batting performances

189/6 scored by MI in IPL 2016 is the highest team total in KXIP vs MI matches at Mohali.

87 all out by MI in IPL 2011 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at Mohali.

171 runs scored by Lendl Simmons of MI is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at Mohali.

100* by Lendl Simmons of MI in 2014 IPL is the highest individual score at Mohali. It is also the only instance of a player scoring a century in KXIP vs MI matches at this venue.

9 half-centuries have been scored in KXIP vs MI matches at Mohali.

2 half-centuries hit by Kumar Sangakkara of KXIP and Parthiv Patel of MI each is the highest number of half-centuries hit by a player in KXIP vs MI matches at Mohali.

60 sixes have been hit in KXIP vs MI matches at Mohali.

6 sixes hit by Ambati Rayudu of MI and David Miller of KXIP is the highest number of sixes hit by a player in KXIP vs MI matches at Mohali.

23 fours hit by Lendl Simmons is the highest number of fours hit by a player in KXIP vs MI matches at Mohali.

Bowling performances

6 wickets taken by Lasith Malinga of MI and Piyush Chawla of KXIP is the highest number of wickets by a player in KXIP vs MI matches at Mohali.

5/21 by Munaf Patel of MI in IPL 2011 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams at Mohali. It is also the only instance of a player taking five wickets in an innings in matches between these two teams.

Wicket-keeping performances

3 dismissals by Kumar Sangakkara of KXIP is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two teams at Mohali.

Fielding performances

4 catches taken by Kieron Pollard of MI and Shaun Marsh of KXIP is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at Mohali.

