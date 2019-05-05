IPL Match Stats: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium

Nilanjan Sen FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 287 // 05 May 2019, 11:19 IST

MI will look forward to extending their dominance over KKR at the Wankhede Stadium.

The last league match of the 2019 IPL will see Mumbai Indians taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Till date, Mumbai has completely dominated Kolkata in matches played at Wankhede winning seven of the eight matches. KKR won their only match against MI here in 2012. Hardik Pandya of MI has won the most number of Player of the Match awards in matches between these two teams at this ground - 2.

Mumbai has already qualified for the playoffs of the 2019 IPL. For Kolkata, this is a must-win game if they are to proceed further in the tournament.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from MI vs KKR matches played at this venue.

Batting performances

181/4 scored by MI in IPL 2018 is the highest team total in MI vs KKR matches at the Wankhede.

67 all out by KKR in IPL 2008 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at this ground.

147 runs scored by Gautam Gambhir of KKR is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground.

81* by Manish Pandey of KKR in IPL 2017 is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams at the venue.

11 half-centuries have been scored in MI vs KKR matches at this ground.

70 sixes have been hit in MI vs KKR matches at this ground.

8 sixes by Kieron Pollard of MI is the highest number of sixes hit by a player in MI vs KKR matches at this ground.

18 fours by Gautam Gambhir is the highest number of fours hit by a player in MI vs KKR matches at this ground.

Bowling performances

10 wickets taken by Sunil Narine of KKR is the highest number of wickets by a player in MI vs KKR matches at the Wankhede.

4/15 by Sunil Narine in IPL 2012 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

4 dismissals by Dinesh Karthik (3 playing for MI and 1 playing for KKR) is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in MI vs KKR matches at the Wankhede.

Fielding performances

5 catches taken by Sachin Tendulkar (MI) and Kieron Pollard (MI) each is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at this venue.