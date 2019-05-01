IPL Match Stats: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium

Nilanjan Sen FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 73 // 01 May 2019, 23:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Mumbai Indians team (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the 51st match of IPL 2019, between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai have won three out of the previously played four matches against SRH at this venue. SRH won their first match against MI at Wankhede only in their fourth attempt, in 2018. Jasprit Bumrah of MI is the only Indian player to win a Player of the Match award in MI vs SRH matches at this ground.

This match is crucial for both teams, as a win for either team would most likely seal a playoff berth for them. SRH will be without the services of Orange Cap holder David Warner though, so it's advantage MI.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from MI vs SRH matches played at this venue.

Batting performances

184/3 scored by MI in IPL 2013 is the highest team total in MI vs SRH matches at the Wankhede.

87 all out by MI in IPL 2018 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at this ground.

154 runs scored by Shikhar Dhawan of SRH is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground.

66* by Kieron Pollard of MI in IPL 2013 is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams at the venue.

3 half-centuries have been scored in MI vs SRH matches at this ground.

Advertisement

32 sixes have been hit in MI vs SRH matches at this ground.

11 sixes by Kieron Pollard is the highest number of sixes hit by a player in MI vs SRH matches at this ground.

19 fours by Shikhar Dhawan is the highest number of fours hit by a player in MI vs SRH matches at this ground.

Bowling performances

7 wickets taken by Lasith Malinga of MI is the highest number of wickets by a player in MI vs SRH matches at the Wankhede.

4/23 by Lasith Malinga in IPL 2015 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

3 dismissals by Ishan Kishan (MI) and Parthiv Patel (2 playing for MI and 1 playing for SRH) each is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in MI vs SRH matches at the Wankhede.

Fielding performances

4 catches taken by Shikhar Dhawan and Kieron Pollard each is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at this venue.