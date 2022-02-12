IPL mega auctions 2022: 3 reasons why Pat Cummins is a bargain buy for KKR

The much-awaited IPL mega auction got underway in Bengaluru and the marquee players were the first names to go under the hammer. As expected, there were plenty of bids for these match-winners as the IPL teams clamored to string together a potent combination.

Australian captain Pat Cummins made his way back to the Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.25 crore at the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. It needs to be mentioned here that Cummins became the most expensive overseas buy in IPL history when KKR snapped him up for Rs 15.5 crore after a bidding war with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at the 2020 auction.

Here are reasons why Pat Cummins is a bargain buy by KKR at the IPL mega auctions:

1.) Captaincy material

Pat Cummins can be a leader for KKR

Pat Cummins is now Australia's Test captain and he started his tenure with a resounding win in the Ashes. His statements following the departure of Justin Langer stamped his authority as leader of the side. As such, his acquisition by KKR at just Rs. 7.25 crore is certainly a bargain pick, since he can well assume the mantle of the leader.

Cummins understands the dressing room as he was part of the team for two seasons and this makes him a legit option to be the leader of the franchise. As an all-rounder he is a sure-shot starter and this could make him an invaluable resource.

2.) World-class all-rounder

Cummins is a sure starter

He will lead the bowling attack and his wicket-taking abilities with the new ball make him an irresistible force. Wickets up front in the powerplay pave the way for a dominating performance in any match and this is where Pat Cummins can do the job for Kolkata.

Apart from this, his assurances with the bat and the ability to use the long handle lower down the order make him a superb acquisition. Last season, Cummins played all the matches in the India leg where he picked up nine wickets and scored 93 runs. This included a career-best 66 not out against the Mumbai Indians.

3.) Has a good rapport with Brendon McCullum

Pat Cummins shares a good bond with Brendon McCullum

Cummins demands respect wherever he goes and with his abilities with both bat and ball, he can certainly be the anchor around which KKR can pan their season. He also shares a great bond with head coach Brendon McCullum and this makes this purchase a prudent one.

"Really important selection in the IPL auction was of Pat Cummins. I think he is a key buy when it comes to overseas bowlers. For us, it was also about his ability to take early wickets. I am really content with the unit we have got," Brendon McCullum had said when Cummins was snapped up in 2020.

He is in great form with bat and and ball and with the T20 World Cup slated to happen in Australia later this year, Cummins will be keen to put his best foot forward.

