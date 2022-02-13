IPL mega auctions 2022: Ranking Punjab Kings (PBKS) buys

Punjab Kings came into the IPL mega auction looking to build a team from scratch. Punjab Kings retained just Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh and hence, needed to build an entire squad. In the previous 14 seasons of the IPL, they have been impressive in just the inaugural season and then in 2014 when they ended as runners up.

Heading into the IPL auction, Punjab Kings were left with Rs 72 crore - the most among the 10 teams. They also had to fill 23 slots, which was the most amongst all the teams.

Here we rank the players that were snapped up by Punjab Kings at the IPL mega auctions:

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan heads across to Punjab Kings

The India opener moved further north from Delhi Capitals as he was snapped up by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore. This was a great move by Punjab Kings since they needed an experienced opener. Shikhar Dhawan is one of the most prolific run-scorers in the IPL with 5784 runs in 192 matches.

Punjan certainly needed a solid opening batter up front and hence this acquisition makes a lot of sense. He is all set to open the innings with either Mayank Agarwal or Jonny Bairstow and the top-order looks settled and an explosive unit.

#2 Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada will now play for Punjab Kings

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada was snapped up by Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore at the IPL 2022 auction. The pacer too made a move from Delhi Capitals - a side that he played with since 2017. He was signed for Rs 5 crore before this maiden season and was bought back by the side Rs 4.2 crore at the 2018 IPL auction.

Rabada is a proven performer and can lead the Punjab Kings attack. In his IPL career, he has picked up 76 wickets in 50 matches at an economy of 8.21. He wore the Purple Cap in 2020 edition where he picked up 30 wickets.

#3 Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow will add muscle to Punjab Kings

Adding a lot of muscle and firepower to their batting order, Punjab Kings also snapped up England wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow. The batter, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2021 season, was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 6.75 crore.

Jonny Bairstow made his IPL debut in 2019 for SRH and scored 445 runs in his first season at an average of 55.62. In his IPL career, he has so far scored 1,038 runs at a healthy strike rate of 142.19.

#4 Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar will now play for Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings added leg-spinner Rahul Chahar to their ranks by shelling out Rs 5.25 crore. He came into the auctions with a base price of Rs 75 lakh and Sunrisers started the opening bid, before Delhi Capitals joined in.

The leggie was part of Mumbai Indians in the 2021 season. Under the tutelage of Anil Kumble, Rahul Chahar can certainly blossom into a match-winner for Punjab Kings in the upcoming seasons.

#5 Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh returns to PBKS

The Tamil Nadu-batter will return to Punjab Kings with a handsome salary hike. Punjab Kings snapped up the batter after being locked in an intense battle with the Chennai Super Kings, but had to splurge Rs. 9 crore for his services.

Shahrukh Khan was mighty impressive in the the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy and this paid dividends for him at the IPL auction. He will bolster the batting order as he will be slotted in behind a powerpacked top order.

#6 Harpreet Brar

Harpreet Brar will stay at PBKS with a salary hike

The young Punjab all-rounder made quite an impression for the Punjab Kings last season. With his left-arm spin, he showed the control and wicket-taking abilities that convinced PBKS to snap him up at the IPL auctions.

He came into the auction at a base price of 20 lakh and after few rounds of intense battle, he was sold to PBKS for Rs 3.80 crore.

#7 Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran will be the second wicket-keeper for PBKS

The Punjab wicket-keeper batter will stay put at Punjab Kings as the franchise retained his services for Rs. 60 lakhs. PBKS has already acquired the services of Jonny Bairstow and in Prabhsimrab Singh, they have covered this base perfectly. If need be, Prabhsimran Singh can walk out to bat in the top order.

He has not got a long rope for PBKS, and it will be interesting to see the role he gets this season.

#8 Ishan Porel

Ishan Porel will stay put at PBKS

The Bengal fast-bowler made his IPL debut for the Punjab Kings against the Rajasthan Royals last year and despite not getting too many chances, he was snapped up by PBKS. Punjab acquired the services of pacer for Rs. 25 lakhs.

Porel has been a good performer for Bengal in red ball cricket and Punjab would hope, the pacer adds mettle to their fast-bowling stocks.

