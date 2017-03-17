IPL money isn't real until it goes into my bank account, says Tymal Mills

Tymal Mills hasn't yet come to terms with his inspirational rags to riches story

by Umaima Saeed News, IST

The RCB bowler isn’t blown away with his newfound IPL riches

What’s the story?

Tymal Mills, Indian Premier League’s latest millionaire is not blown away by his newfound riches. The RCB buy, aside from his plans to buy a new house and enjoy a mortgage-free life, remains level-headed.

"I need to buy a house and that will be the first thing," he said. "Buy a house outright, so I don't have to worry about a mortgage, just have to pay my bills, so if all else fails, that sets you up for the rest of your life,” Tymal was quoted as saying on ESPN Cricinfo.

Tymal, who was diagnosed with a career-stalling congenital back condition two years ago, does not want to believe his rags to riches story until RCB hand over the cheque to him.

"It's not real yet, not until it goes into my account and I get paid. I've had to make arrangements to receive that money, I've never come into that type of money before so I've got a financial advisor sorted and spoke to my accountant, and set up my bank account accordingly.

"I've mentioned a few times I don't have any money yet, but there are a few standard jokes - 'T will get it'- but everyone's been brilliant and really happy for me. They know the journey I have been on and, when the T20 Blast starts again in July, I'll be fully committed to play for Sussex."

In case you didn’t know…

Mills's rags-to-riches story was one of the inspiring stories of the IPL 2017 auction. The Vijay Mallya-owned franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore roped in the Sussex cricketers for a whopping Rs.12 crore.

The heart of the matter

Since the end of the second edition of the Pakistan Super League, the fast-bowler has been spending time at Sussex, the club he insists is home to him despite his itinerant nature. Tymal lives in a flat-share in Brighton as of now, but hopes to have a house of his own very soon.

Another key beneficiary of Mills's riches will be his mother, Louise, whom Mills helped by working at a fruit stall at 6 o'clock in the morning before attending school in Suffolk. The 24-year old said that although his mom will not ask him for any money, he will make sure that she is looked after.

What’s next?

The tenth edition of the IPL is all set to kick-off at Hyderabad on April 5. The 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad and runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet in the opening game, where the Englishman is expected to make his IPL debut.

Author’s Take

Be it Tymal Mills, Nathu Singh or T Natarajan, the IPL continues to produce heartwarming rags to riches stories. But how level-headed the newly-turned millionaire remains is what matters the most.