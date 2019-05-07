IPL News: Nigel Llong in trouble for kicking down umpires' door after arguing with Virat Kohli

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 273 // 07 May 2019, 18:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nigel Llong had a heated conversation with Virat Kohli (Image courtesy - IPLT20.com/BCCI)

What's the story?

Recently, during the RCB vs SRH game, a frustrated Nigel Llong landed himself in huge trouble as he damaged the door of the umpires' room by kicking it. He called a legal delivery bowled by Umesh Yadav as a no ball which stunned players and viewers alike.

Consequently, he had a huge argument with RCB skipper Virat Kohli and it is being believed that this argument was the reason behind Llong’s actions.

The background

The level of umpiring has been very disappointing in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Umpires have been constantly blamed for their poor decision making on-field. Star players like Kohli, Rohit Sharma and even MS Dhoni have lost their cool due to the controversial decisions. This has put the umpires under immense pressure.

Umpires have been constantly taking some questionable decisions which seem to be very frustrating for the players. Continuing the same trend, umpire Llong took a wrong decision during the match on Saturday.

Also Read: IPL 2019: How an umpiring error cost RCB the playoffs

The heart of the matter

Llong involved himself in a heated argument with Kohli and Yadav over the no-ball incident which was ultimately found to be his mistake. After that, Llong was perhaps frustrated with the incident and he tried to damage the door of the umpires room of Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Llong broke the ICC Code of Conduct and he was compelled to pay ₹5000 to KSCA officials as reparations.

What's next?

The IPL action will continue tonight at Chennai where Mumbai Indians will battle Chennai Super Kings in the 1st Qualifier. It remains to be seen what action is taken in the light of the series of poor umpiring decisions, especially regarding on-field no-ball decisions.