IPL Playoff Stats: Eliminator

SRH are making their fourth appearance in the Eliminator match (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The Eliminator of IPL 2019 will see Delhi Capitals taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. DC and SRH finished third and fourth respectively in the points table, which is why they have to win two matches if they wish to make the final.

This will be Delhi's first appearance in the Eliminator; the only time they made the playoffs before was in 2012, when they reached the Qualifier 1.

SRH, on the other hand, will be making their fifth appearance in the playoffs. They had previously played in the Eliminator in 2013, 2016 and 2017, and played in the Qualifier 1 in 2018.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings have won the most number of Eliminator matches, with two wins each. Hyderabad's qualification in the 2019 IPL Eliminator will tie them with Kolkata for the team with the highest number of appearances in the Eliminator till date - 4.

In IPL 2016 SRH, who qualified for the finals by winning the Eliminator and the Qualifier 2, became the only team to win the IPL trophy through this route.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from the Eliminator matches played till date.

Batting performances

187/5 scored by CSK against MI in IPL 2012 is the highest team total in the Eliminator.

109 all out by RR against RCB in IPL 2015 is the lowest team total in the Eliminator.

106 runs scored by Ajinkya Rahane of Rajasthan Royals is the highest number of runs by a player in the Eliminator.

70* by Ryan ten Doeschate of KKR against MI in 2011 IPL is the highest individual score in the Eliminator.

10 half-centuries have been scored in the Eliminator.

83 sixes have been hit in the Eliminator.

5 sixes by Andre Russell (KKR) and Brad Hodge (RR) each is the highest number of sixes struck by a player in the Eliminator.

12 fours by Michael Hussey (8 playing for CSK and 4 playing for MI) is the highest number of fours hit by a player in the Eliminator.

Bowling performances

6 wickets taken by Dhawal Kulkarni (4 playing for MI and 2 playing for RR) is the highest number of wickets taken by a player in the Eliminator.

3/19 by Bhuvneshwar Kumar of SRH against KKR in IPL 2016 is the best bowling performance by a player in the Eliminator.

Wicket-keeping performances

3 dismissals by MS Dhoni (CSK), Dinesh Karthik (RCB) and Robin Uthappa (KKR) each is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in the Eliminator.

Fielding performances

3 catches taken by Rohit Sharma (MI) and Suresh Raina (CSK) each is the highest number of catches taken by a player in the Eliminator.