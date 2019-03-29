IPL Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder after RCB vs MI match

Mumbai pulled off a controversial victory (Image credits: IPL)

An AB de Villiers masterclass was offset by a stunning display of death-bowling by Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga, who carried the Mumbai Indians to their first victory of IPL 2019. RCB would have seemed quietly confident at the halfway mark, having restricted the visitors to 187; a score many deemed under-par on a batting paradise.

However, Rohit Sharma's side fought back strongly in the second innings and wrested control firmly away from the hosts when Bumrah picked up the vital wicket of Virat Kohli.

While it looked like de Villiers, who had been offered a reprieve off the first ball of his innings, would shoulder the responsibility of seeing his side over the line, Bumrah and Malinga stifled the South African at the death to clinch a victory for their side.

A missed no-ball call off the final ball of the game added to the drama, with RCB ultimately falling short by six runs.

Aside from the boundaries galore and controversies aplenty, the match also witnessed the Purple Cap changing hands, with Yuzvendra Chahal's four-wicket haul placing him firmly at the top of the pile.

But what impact did MI's win have on the points table and the race for the Orange Cap?

Let's take a closer look:

Points Table

IPL points table

Mumbai Indians' controversial 6-run victory has moved them up to fifth on the IPL points table, level on points with the Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. However, a net run rate of -0.775 means they still have a mountain to climb as they attempt to move into the playoff spots.

Royal Challengers, on the other hand, remain rooted near the bottom of the pile following yet another miserable defeat. RCB need to steady the ship - and soon - if they are to compete for a playoff berth this season.

Orange Cap

Orange Cap Leaderboard

De Villiers' whirlwind knock propelled him right into the mix for the Orange Cap. The South African sits firmly in the ninth spot with 79 runs, but with the form he's in, expect him to climb the list quickly. Nitish Rana continues to lead the pack with 131 runs, 28 runs ahead of Delhi's Rishabh Pant.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli notched 40s to move into the top 20 as well.

Purple Cap

Purple Cap leaderboard

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up the important wickets of Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard to take his tally this season to five, leapfrogging the likes of Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir to the top spot. The list continues to be dominated by CSK bowlers, but Jasprit Bumrah's masterful spell at the death moved him into the top 3, with 4 wickets to his name.

