IPL Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder after SRH vs RR match

Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI

It was a run-fest at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Sanju Samson smashed the first hundred of the season while Ajinkya Rahane played some brilliant strokes after struggling initially. Rajasthan scored 76 runs in the last five overs to power themselves to 198.

However, SRH came all guns blazing as David Warner and Jonny Bairstow registered their second successive hundred partnership. Warner scored a fabulous 69 while Bairstow did really well to play second fiddle as he made 45.

Vijay Shankar then walked in and batted beautifully as well before he fell for a 15-ball 35. A few wickets fell quickly but Yusuf Pathan and Rashid Khan took them over the line with an over to spare.

Points Table

Sunrisers Hyderabad have registered their first win of the season. They chased down 198 with an over to spare. They were sixth on the points table and had a net run rate of -0.255. However, this win has propelled them to the fourth spot on the table. They now have a positive net run rate (+0.190) as well.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have suffered their second straight loss and by the virtue of a poor net run rate (-0.672), they are currently at the bottom of the table.

Orange Cap

The Orange Cap seems to be changing hands very quickly in the initial stages of the tournament. A few nights ago, it was Rishabh Pant who wore it before Nitish Rana’s second successive half-century propelled him to the top of the leading run-getters chart. And today, it was Sanju Samson who took over from Rana after his sublime ton.

Samson scored the first ton of the season as his unbeaten 101 powered Rajasthan Royals to an above par total of 198. Coming into bat in the 4th over after the dismissal of Jos Buttler and took the pressure off Ajinkya Rahane who was struggling for timing early on. He looked really good throughout the innings and then took Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the cleaners at the death. He completed third IPL century and dominated throughout the innings.

However, it was only about 40 minutes later that David Warner snatched it from Samson. He scored a terrific 85 in the first game. Here, he gave SRH another blistering start as he scored fantastic 37-ball 69. He now has 154 runs in two innings and leads the second-placed Sanju Samson by 22 runs.

Purple Cap

There wasn’t a lot of movement on the Purple Cap table. After his brilliant performance in the last game where he took 4/38, Yuzvendra Chahal continues to lead the bowlers charts with five wickets. Four players have four wickets each.

Imran Tahir, Jasprit Bumrah, Dwayne Bravo and Andre Russell are those four men. Shreyas Gopal entered the top ten as he picked up 3/27 in his four overs in this game.

