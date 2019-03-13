IPL Records: Top 3 knocks by Hashim Amla in IPL history

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 511 // 13 Mar 2019, 13:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hashim Amla played for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL

South African opener Hashim Amla replaced the injured Shaun Marsh in the Kings XI Punjab squad in 2016, then after he cemented his place in the team for the year 2017 based on his impressive performance in the 2016 edition.

The opener has an exceptional record in IPL. He had scored 420 runs with an average of 60 in 2017 and also had 2 centuries in his name.

None of the franchises invested in this worthy player at the 2019 IPL auction, because of his supposed slow-paced game and age factor. In his short career, he showcased his skills and played multiple mature innings in the middle.

Also Read - IPL 2019: Top 3 knocks by Glenn Maxwell in IPL history

In this article, we will list out the top 3 knocks by Hashim Amla in the IPL.

#1 104* (60) v Mumbai Indians

Hashim Amla played a stupendous knock against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians

Hashim Amla scored his maiden T20 century against arguably the strongest team in the history of IPL - Mumbai Indians. From the first over itself, he played big shots and played till the end of the innings to set the Mumbai Indians a target of 199.

With eight fours and six sixes, he scored 104 runs in just 60 balls. But his efforts went in vain as Mumbai Indians chased the total thanks to Nitish Rana and Jos Buttler’s quick-fire knocks.

However, he put those critics to bed, who often called him a Test match player and not an explosive batsman, with this magical innings. This was the top knock of Amla’s IPL career.

There was a sense of calmness in the way he went about constructing his innings. There was no urgency or recklessness. Amla stuck to his strengths and showed why conventional cricket is no speed-breaker to quick scoring.