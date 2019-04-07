IPL Special: Virat Kohli gets an undesirable record against his name

Virat Kohli (L) and Dinesh Karthik (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

In the 12th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), one more blockbuster match was played on Thursday night. It was a last-over finish between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In this match played at Bangalore's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, all colors of an ideal cricket match were seen. Kolkata eventually won the action-packed thriller by five wickets.

RCB batted first in this match and made a huge score of 205 for three wickets in 20 overs. It was a happy return in form for the RCB captain Virat Kohli. He played a wonderful innings of 84 runs in 49 balls with the help of nine fours and two sixes.

Apart from Virat, AB de Villiers played a useful innings of 63 runs. He scored his runs only in 32 balls with the help of 5 fours and 4 sixes. Allrounder Marcus Stoinis also managed to score 28 runs in 13 balls.

In response to the huge target of 206 runs, KKR made a fantastic start to the run chase, but it always seemed that the team would lose this match. The gap between the balls and the runs was huge. In such a situation, once again, the star all-rounder Andre Russell came to the rescue of the team. Russell scored 48 runs in just 13 balls with the help of 7 sixes and a boundary.

With this loss, Virat got a shameful record against his name in the IPL. Virat has become the player with the most number of losses in IPL history. Virat has been part of the losing RCB side in 86 matches. He has overtaken Robin Uthappa, who has 85 IPL loses against his name.

Let us look at the players with the most number of appearances for the losing side in IPL.

Virat Kohli - 86 matches

Robin Uthappa - 85 matches

Rohit Sharma - 81 matches

Dinesh Karthik - 79 matches

Amit Mishra - 75 matches

AB de Villiers - 75 matches

(Note: This record also includes matches lost in super overs)

