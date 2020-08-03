IPL stats from matches played in Abu Dhabi

Till date, Abu Dhabi has seen seven IPL matches played at its Sheikh Zayed Stadium. This stadium was also host to the inaugural match of the 2014 IPL, which was the second instance after the 2009 edition that an IPL match was hosted on foreign soil.

Now that the IPL is likely to return to Abu Dhabi in 2020, let us take a look at some of the key stats of past matches played here.

IPL stats in Abu Dhabi

Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab are the only two teams that have never lost a match they have played in Abu Dhabi. RR have won all the three matches they played in Abu Dhabi, while KXIP have won both the matches that they have played at this venue.

Win Loss records of IPL teams at Abu Dhabi

Batting performances

2 half-centuries scored by Ajinkya Rahane is the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player in IPL matches played in Abu Dhabi.

5 sixes hit by Brendon McCullum of CSK is the highest number of sixes hit by a player in IPL matches played in Abu Dhabi.

9 half-centuries have been scored in IPL matches played in Abu Dhabi.

39 sixes have been hit in IPL matches played in Abu Dhabi.

70 all out by Royal Challengers Bangalore against Rajasthan Royals is the lowest team total in IPL matches played in Abu Dhabi.

95 runs scored by Glenn Maxwell against CSK is the highest individual score by a player in matches played in Abu Dhabi.

154 runs scored by Ajinkya Rahane of RR is the highest number of runs scored by a player in IPL matches played in Abu Dhabi.

206/4 scored by KXIP against Chennai Super Kings is the highest team total in IPL matches played in Abu Dhabi.

Bowling performances

7 wickets taken by Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders is the highest number of wickets taken by a player in IPL matches played in Abu Dhabi.

4/20 by Sunil Narine against MI and also by RR's Pravin Tambe against RCB are the best bowling performances by a player in IPL matches played in Abu Dhabi.

Fielding performances

4 catches taken by Steve Smith of Rajasthan Royals is the highest number of catches taken by a player in IPL matches played in Abu Dhabi.

Wicket-keeping performances

3 dismissals by Robin Uthappa of KKR is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in IPL matches played in Abu Dhabi.