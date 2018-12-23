IPL stats watch: A complete overview of Rajasthan Royals' journey

Rajasthan Royals had a dream start in the inaugural edition of the IPL. They topped the league stage and eventually won the tournament. But since then, their performance has left a lot to be desired. In the next four years, they alternated between the 6th & 7th position in the league table.

The last four editions, their performance improved considerably as they reached the playoffs thrice. But IPL 2008 was the first and the only time they reached the finals of the tournament. They have played in nine of the eleven editions of the IPL. They missed out on IPL 2016 & 2017 as they were suspended on charges of spot-fixing.

Let us now look at their performance in the IPL and some of their key stats.

Past Performance

2008: Champions

2009: 6th (League Stage)

2010: 7th (League Stage)

2011: 6th (League Stage)

2012: 7th (League Stage)

2013: Lost in Qualifier 2

2014: 5th (League Stage)

2015: Lost in Eliminator

2018: Lost in Eliminator

Batting performance

223/5 against CSK in 2010 is their highest innings total.

58 all out against RCB in 2009 is their lowest innings total.

2417 runs scored by Ajinkya Rahane is the most number of runs scored by a Rajasthan Royals player.

104* by Shane Watson against KKR in IPL 2015 is the highest individual score by a Rajasthan Royals player.

4 centuries have been hit by Rajasthan Royals players. These have been struck by Shane Watson (104* & 101), Ajinkya Rahane (103*) & Yusuf Pathan (100).

16 half-centuries scored by Ajinkya Rahane is the most number of half-centuries struck by a Rajasthan Royals player.

560 runs scored by Ajinkya Rahane in IPL 2012 is the most runs registered by a Rajasthan Royals player in a single edition of the tournament.

Bowling performance

65 wickets taken by Siddharth Trivedi is the most wickets taken by a Rajasthan Royals player.

6/14 by Sohail Tanvir against CSK in IPL 2008 is the best individual bowling performance by a Rajasthan Royals player.

3 five-wicket hauls have been taken by Rajasthan Royals players. These have been taken by Sohail Tanvir (6/14) and James Faulkner (5/16 & 5/20).

28 wickets taken by James Faulkner in IPL 2013 is the most number of wickets taken by a Rajasthan Royals player in a single edition of IPL.

Wicketkeeping performance

22 dismissals (Ct - 20, St - 2) by Sanju Samson is the most number of dismissals by a Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper.

4 dismissals (Ct - 1, St - 3) by Heinrich Klaasen against RCB IPL 2018 is the most number of dismissals by a Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper in an innings.

10 dismissals (Ct - 9, St - 1) by Jos Buttler in IPL 2018 is the most number of dismissals by a Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper in a single edition of the IPL.

Fielding performance

35 catches taken by Ajinkya Rahane is the most number of catches taken by a Rajasthan Royals player.

11 catches taken by Ajinkya Rahane in IPL 2012 is the most number of catches taken by a Rajasthan Royals player in a single edition of IPL.

