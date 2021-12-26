IPL 2022 auction: 3 teams that could target Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone came into the second half of IPL 2021 on the back of a mind-blowing season at the Hundred. He had all eyes set on him to light up the IPL as well.

The England batter was known to dispatch the best of bowlers outside the park. He was expected to replicate his destruction while batting for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL in the UAE.

The Englishman, however, couldn't make it count during the season. He returned a string of low scores of 25, 1, 4, 6 and 6 before he was eventually dropped.

His only double-digit score during the season came against the Punjab Kings, where he scored 25 off 17 deliveries.

Teams that might buy Liam Livingstone for IPL 2022

As the Rajasthan Royals' struggles continued in IPL 2021, Liam Livingstone's lack of form only added to their misery during the season.

He was unable to hold the batting unit together once the top order had departed, and thus wasn't retained in the RR squad for the 2022 season.

Livingstone has put up some decent performances after the IPL. But his dismal showing in the tournament would massively hurt his price tag in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

That being said, Livingstone's batting masterclass is unknown to none, and he'll certainly find a home for himself in the IPL 2022 auction. On that note, we take a look at the three teams that can place the winning bid for the star English batter.

#3 Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings will be looking out for big-hitters

The team with the highest purse size in the IPL auction is certainly expected to actively partake in the bidding process for almost all in-demand players.

Having seen how destructive Livingstone can be at his best, the Punjab franchise will certainly keep an eye on him during the auction.

More so, Livingstone's ability to bowl part-time spin will add a different dimension to the PBKS squad. His ability to bowl both off and leg spin can be utilized efficiently to help PBKS gain success in 2022.

#2 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers will be looking to bounce back from a horrid IPL 2021

Having released their big-hitter David Warner, SRH will be desperate to buy some destructive batters during the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Liam Livingstone's ability to strike the ball a long way might just interest the SRH management enough to place a winning bid for him.

SRH had their fair share of middle-order struggles during IPL 2021. They will look to plug loopholes with some good buys for 2022. Livingstone, with his ability to bat and also bowl part-time, may very well make the cut.

#1 Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals may re-sign Liam Livingstone

Having shown faith in Livingstone for two seasons, RR would definitely be disappointed with what the batter has delivered for them so far.

This, however, doesn't rule out the possibility of the team taking the leap to sign the superstar for yet another IPL season.

With his abilities, Livingstone can turn the game around from any stage on his day. He made heads turn during the Hundred and made the world notice his destructive batting ways.

Rajasthan Royals may just look to give their batter another go with the hope of him delivering for them in IPL 2022.

