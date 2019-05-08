3 Australian bowlers that RCB could target in 2020

The RCB team (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) once again failed to make it to the playoffs in IPL 2019, just like the last two years. In fact, they finished dead last in the points table this time, which has to be a cause of embarrassment for the management.

The last time RCB made it to the final four was back in 2016, when Virat Kohli single-handedly took his team to that stage. Kohli won the Orange Cap that season with a staggering 973 runs, which also included four centuries.

The captain has continued to score runs even after that season but in a team sport like cricket, you need every single member of the team to step up - which has clearly not happened for RCB. Their bowling is one of their weakest links, and has been exposed time and again, especially at the death.

The likes of Mohammad Siraj and Umesh Yadav had a forgettable time in this year's IPL, making it obvious to everyone that death bowling is the biggest issue that RCB need to address.

Among overseas bowlers, RCB had the likes of Tim Southee and Nathan Coulter-Nile (who was replaced by Dale Steyn mid-way through the tournament) apart from a few all-rounders. Southee had a horrible season this year while Steyn was also ruled out after playing a couple of matches.

RCB need to get new recruits for next year, and they could look at some of the Australian bowlers who might be available. Here are three Australian bowlers that RCB could target for 2020:

1. Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa in Australian colours

Adam Zampa is one of the most important members of the Australian team when it comes to the limited overs format of the game. He was expected to be picked in this year's IPL as well but surprisingly failed to find any buyers.

Zampa has featured in a total of 11 IPL matches, which he played for the franchise Rising Pune Supergiant during 2016-17. He had a great time in that season as he picked up 19 games in just 11 matches at an average of just over 14, with best bowling figures of 6/19.

Those stats may encourage RCB to buy him next year and add a bit of support to Yuzvendra Chahal in the spin bowling department.

