IRE vs IND: Predicting 3 batters who could score most runs in today's 2nd T20I

Hardik Pandya got his captaincy stint off to a great start as India beat Ireland in the opening T20I of their two-match series on Sunday, June 26. The hosts will look to level the series when the two teams meet for the second T20I at 'The Village' in Malahide today (June 28).

On the back of a great all-round effort, India won the first T20I by seven wickets. In a rain-curtailed 12-over game, Pandya opted to bowl first and put the Irish batters to a stern test. Barring Harry Tector (64* off 33), none of the Ireland batters stepped up.

Chasing 109, blistering cameos from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya, alongside Deepak Hooda's 47* off 29, guided India home.

As far as conditions are concerned, rain is once again forecast for today's encounter. But that doesn't mean the hosts will back down from putting up a great fight against India.

On that note, here are three batters who might lead the run-scoring charts in the second T20I between India and Ireland.

#3 Deepak Hooda (India)

With Ruturaj Gaikwad being unavailable to bat in the first game, the Indian team handed Deepak Hooda the opener's slot alongside Kishan. Hooda grabbed the opportunity with both hands as he remained unbeaten and won the game for India with 16 balls remaining.

With the help of six boundaries and two sixes, the right-hander scored 47 runs in just 29 balls at a strike rate of 162.07. While he may or may not open the innings again today, Hooda is expected to bat up the order. With the T20 World Cup just four months away, the Rohtak-born batter will want to put his best foot forward and make a strong case for himself in the Indian setup.

#2 Harry Tector (Ireland)

Harry Tector @harry_tector Great fun out there yesterday. Shame we couldn’t get over the line but we will learn and try come back better tomorrow. Thanks for all the support. The place was rocking! Great fun out there yesterday. Shame we couldn’t get over the line but we will learn and try come back better tomorrow. Thanks for all the support. The place was rocking! https://t.co/dJrjMiLYxC

Harry Tector was the best Irish player on show on Sunday when he blazed his way to a heroic 64* off 33. While all the other batters found it hard against Indian bowlers, Tector smashed six boundaries and three sixes to guide Ireland to a respectable total.

Post that game, the 22-year-old received major plaudits from Indian skipper Pandya, who even gifted him a bat. Tector will be riding high on confidence and will look to deliver again tonight.

#1 Ishan Kishan (India)

Ishan Kishan has made a strong case for a T20 World Cup berth with commendable performances. The attacking left-hander is India's highest run-getter in T20Is this year, with 408 runs in 11 games at an average of 37.

Kishan even had a terrific outing in the recently concluded five-match T20I series against South Africa, where he was the top run-getter with 206 runs at an average of 41.

In the previous game in Dublin, the southpaw began his onslaught right from the first over, smashing Joshua Little for 14 runs in three balls. His strike rate of 236.4 in the first T20I indicates Kishan will be in attacking mood once again today and will pile on the pressure on the Irish bowlers.

