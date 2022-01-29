IPL Auction 2022: 3 franchises that will target Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan is among the many star-studded players released by Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL Auction 2022. The southpaw reportedly lost out on the retention race against top-order batter Suryakumar Yadav.

The wicketkeeper batter has been an integral part of the scheme of things for the five-time champions since he was inducted into the squad in 2018. Ishan was the highest scorer for the Mumbai-based franchise in their victorious campaign of the 2020 season, with 516 runs from just 13 innings.

The 23-year old has batted in the opening slot as well as the middle order for Mumbai Indians. Kishan has tasted success in both the positions and has even batted the opposition out of the game on numerous occasions.

With talent as well as form on his side, the swashbuckling southpaw is expected to fetch high rewards for his services in the mega-auction. Here are some of the franchises that will look forward to picking him in their squads:

#1 An extended run for Ishan Kishan with Mumbai Indians?

Kishan has been a vital cog for the Mumbai Indians, and has pressed the pedal of acceleration to make sure that the team starts or ends with a flourish, depending upon his batting position.

He has scored 1133 runs in the 45 matches that he has played for Mumbai. The 23-year old was particularly impressive in IPL 2020, where he literally tore apart the opposition bowlers with his blistering knocks.

The southpaw brings immense value to the side as a strokeful batter, and is a dependable gloveman, too. Mumbai Indians will look forward to induct him into the squad again at the mega-auction.

#2 Royal Challengers Bangalore

Ishan Kishan can discharge the dual role of a keeper-batter for RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore have made it to the PlayOffs for two consecutive seasons, but failed to make it past the Eliminator. The franchise needs more players who can step up on big occasions and stamp their authority on the match.

Ishan is someone who can prove to be a big match player for the Bengaluru-based franchise. The team is currently short of a dependable opener and a wicketkeeper, with Devdutt Padikkal not being retained and AB de Villiers announcing his retirement.

Kishan can answer the agonies of RCB with the role of an opener-keeper. Furthermore, the Chinnaswamy Stadium is a small ground, similar to Wankhede Stadium, which can be an added asset to the team should they rope in the southpaw.

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders

The Kolkata Knight Riders finished as runners-up in the previous edition of the tournament, on account of their late flourish in the UAE leg. Though the team has retained their core group, they still have some areas of concern.

Shubhman Gill has already been picked by the Ahmedabad franchise, and the two-time champions look highly unlikely to bid for Dinesh Karthik after the recently concluded season.

The Kolkata-based franchise rely on their spin attack and thus need a dependable gloveman to make the most of the chances created by their spinners. In such a situation, Kishan can discharge the dual role of a keeper-batter for KKR.

