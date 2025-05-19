Ishan Kishan vs Rishabh Pant - comparing their stats after 116 IPL matches 

Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant rose through the ranks together, and shared the spotlight after the 2016 U-19 World Cup in Bangladesh. Their careers have taken different trajectories since then in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well as in international cricket.

However, close to a decade after their breakthrough, the wicket-keeping pair are faced with similar predicaments. Battling poor form and their foothold in the national team setup across formats, the coming months might prove to be extremely crucial.

They had made their IPL debut in 2016, straightaway after their U-19 World Cup heroics. The left-handed pair made strong first impressions with their swashbuckling ability. Kishan and Pant went on to have prolific stints with the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC), before moving to new franchises ahead of the 2025 season.

The duo will come up against each other when the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, May 19.

Trending

On that note, let us compare the stats of Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant after 116 IPL matches.

#1 Overall Batting Numbers

Both Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant started off as middle-order batters, and while the latter has largely held the same role in the batting order, the former has had to shuffle quite a bit.

It took only a little over half a season for Kishan to be promoted as an opener for the Gujarat Lions. But, after his switch to the Mumbai Indians (MI), he had to bat in the middle as the likes of Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Evin Lewis shared the opening spot. After the 2021 season, Kishan was the first-choice opener for MI along with Rohit Sharma. However, the left-handed wicket-keeper batter is still yet to have a 'big' season or be consistent enough to have dominant numbers.

Despite a dip in recent seasons, Pant continues to boast impressive numbers in the IPL. The former DC captain has scored over 400 runs in a season across three different editions, one of which includes a legendary 684-run tally in the 2018 IPL.

Player Name Runs Average Strike Rate Ishan Kishan 2840 28.12 136.41 Rishabh Pant 3303 34.05 147.65

#2 Wicket-keeping Record

Rishabh Pant recently became just the fourth wicket-keeper in IPL history to reach the landmark of 100 dismissals after MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, and Wriddhiman Saha. At the 116 match mark though, which came earlier during IPL 2025, Pant was stranded on 99 dismissals.

He has an impressive dismissals per match ratio of 0.89, only bettered by Jitesh Sharma's figure of 0.90, among the top 20 wicket-keepers in IPL history. The LSG skipper did not initially keep wickets in the IPL, but has donned the gloves ever since the latter half of the 2016 edition.

Ishan Kishan, on the other hand, did not keep wickets for the Gujarat Lions at all, and held the role in MI on an on-and-off basis. He played largely as a fielder when MI had the services of Quinton de Kock, and then became the primary wicket-keeper in the previous three-year cycle.

Even in IPL 2025, he has donned the gloves in only one match so far, with Heinrich Klaasen being the first-choice wicket keeper for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Player Name Dismissals Ishan Kishan 53 Rishabh Pant 99

#3 Stats in winning causes

Ishan Kishan has been part of more losses than wins in his IPL career, with his 116 appearances divided into 53 wins and 62 losses (with one no-result). However, he has made a profound impact on those 53 matches, recording an average and strike rate far higher than his overall IPL stats.

Nine out of his 16 IPL fifties, and his solitary IPL hundred have all been part of winning causes.

Rishabh Pant also has similar numbers to Ishan Kishan when it comes to wins in the IPL. He has a slightly higher strike rate and an average, and has been part of more wins than Ishan Kishan at the 116-match mark (59). In his case, he has scored more fifties in a losing cause, while his solitary hundred was also in vain.

Player Name Runs Average Strike Rate Ishan Kishan 1496 36.49 153.91

Rishabh Pant 1676 37.20 156.39

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More