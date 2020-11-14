‘Ishan Kishan will be a hot contender for the wicketkeeper-batsman slot for Team India’ – Former national chief selector

Former India chief selector MSK Prasad has opined that Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan can become a contender for the wicket-keeper batsman's slot in the limited-overs squads of the national team in the future.

Ishan Kishan had his best-ever IPL season and finished as the fifth-highest run-getter in the tournament after racking up 516 runs in 14 matches at a remarkable average and strike-rate of 57.33 and 145.76, respectively.

MI preferred Saurabh Tiwary over Kishan in their opening two fixtures but the former’s illness ahead of one game saw the 22-year-old being included in the starting XI. And Ishan Kishan grabbed the opportunity with both hands, smashing 99 against RCB and taking the game into a Super Over when a loss seemed the foregone conclusion.

The southpaw played every single game since then before eventually emerging as the highest run-scorer for MI in IPL 2020. Ishan Kishan also hit the most number of sixes in the season, smashing a 30 of them in 13 innings.

“It’s really fantastic to see this pocket dynamite in action. He had a fantastic IPL. Batting at No. 4 and later opening the innings, shows his adaptability and temperament. His ability to switch gears as per the team’s requirements will definitely place him as a hot contender for the wicketkeeper-batsman slot for Team India in both T20s and ODIs in times to come,” MSK Prasad was quoted as saying by TOI.

India are scheduled to play Australia in 3 T20Is and as many ODIs starting November 27, before heading on to the 4-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy from December 17.

While KL Rahul seems to be the first choice wicketkeeper-batsman after performing the role with aplomb on the New Zealand tour earlier this year and winning the Orange Cap in the recently-concluded IPL 2020, Sanju Samson earned a place in both the T20I and ODI squads.

However, MSK Prasad reckons if Ishan Kishan can sustain his form with the bat and also keep wickets at the same time, a national selection will not be far away from him.

“If he can keep wickets well and bat the same way he did in the IPL, he will be a welcome addition to the national squad,” Prasad said.

Ishan Kishan has scored 2,334 runs at an average of 36.46 in List A cricket and 2,230 runs at an average of 28.58 in the shortest format.