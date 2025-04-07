Jasprit Bumrah vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar - comparing their stats after 133 IPL matches

The IPL 2025 bandwagon moves to one of its most intense rivalries between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), with the sides set to clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on April 7. The two names that often follow the mention of these two teams - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, will go toe-to-toe to outduel one another, much to the massive expectations of fans.

However, a subtle sub-plot also involves a potential tussle between two of IPL's best pacers - Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The former is set to make his return from an injury layoff and play his first competitive game since the Sydney Test in January.

On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar has played in two of RCB's three games this season, with two wickets to show for his efforts.

The pace-bowling duo in the top ten all-time leading wicket-takers in the IPL and their performance could have a major say in the outcome of the all-important MI-RCB encounter.

Being the more senior of the two, Bhuvneshwar has played 178 IPL games in his career while Bumrah is on 133 games. Renowned for their ability to make an impact at all stages of an innings, an interesting comparison would be how the pair's numbers stack up at the 133-match mark in the IPL.

Let us find out by breaking down their counting stats, impact, and clutch numbers after 133 IPL games each.

Overall numbers

While Jasprit Bumrah has been with MI throughout his illustrious IPL career, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has represented three franchises, starting with RCB, followed by a brief stint with the now-defunct Pune Warriors India (PWI) and then a long run with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Bhuvaneshwar had played 133 IPL games (Bumrah's current mark) on the same date (April 7) three years back in 2022. It was his ninth season with the SRH.

Here are the duo's overall bowling numbers after 133 IPL matches each:

Jasprit Bumrah vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Overall Numbers

It is a close battle when it comes to wickets and milestones (four/five-wicket hauls) between Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar after 133 IPL matches. However, the MI pacer holds a slight edge in both categories by 10 wickets and one more four/five-wicket haul.

Edge: Jasprit Bumrah

Impact numbers

Now comes the most important comparison metric between two bowlers in T20 cricket - impact numbers. Categories like bowling average and economy rate provide the ultimate insight into a bowler's consistency and reliability. Furthermore, the same numbers in team wins add further value to the impact of a bowler.

With that said, here is how Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar stack up when it comes to impact numbers after 133 IPL matches.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Impact Numbers

For starters, both Indian pacers boast incredible averages and economy rates in a batter-friendly format after 133 IPL outings. However, similar to the overall numbers, Bumrah edges Bhuvneshwar by a slim margin in three of the four categories.

Edge: Jasprit Bumrah

Clutch numbers

Both Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar are IPL title winners with MI and SRH, respectively. While the former has helped MI win five titles and played a massive role in their last three title runs, the latter helped SRH win their only IPL title in 2016.

Hence, the duo played in several big knockout games - playoffs and finals - through their first 133 IPL matches. It begs the question of who delivered more in the crunch games between Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar.

To find out, let us look at the below table:

Jasprit Bumrah vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Clutch Numbers

Incidentally, Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar each played eight IPL knockout games over their 133 IPL matches. Much like the other categories, both pacers boast sensational numbers, indicative of their ability to come up big in high-pressure games.

However, it is Bumrah once again who triumphs by a reasonable margin over Bhuvneshwar across the clutch categories.

Edge: Jasprit Bumrah

Conclusion

Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have set the IPL on fire over the years with their spectacular bowling spells across an innings. Yet, at the same stages of their IPL careers (133 matches), it is Bumrah who outduels Bhuvneshwar across almost all comparison metrics despite the latter's impressive numbers.

