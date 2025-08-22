Jitesh Sharma vs Sanju Samson - comparing their stats after 55 IPL matches

Both Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma have been picked in Team India's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup. While Samson was more or less a certainty in the Men in Blue's 15-man squad for the ICC event, Jitesh staved off competition from another young keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel.

Samson was under some pressure after managing only 51 runs in five innings during India's previous T20I assignment against England at home. His woes against the short ball were smartly exploited by the visitors. The fact that Shubman Gill has been recalled to the T20I team and has been named vice-captain as well might put Samson's place in the playing XI under threat for the 2025 Asia Cup.

In case Gill opens with Abhishek Sharma in the 2025 Asia Cup, the choice will be between Samson and Jitesh for the keeper-batter's slot in the playing XI. Both the stumpers progressed to international cricket on the basis of their IPL performances. Jitesh has featured in 55 IPL matches so far. Ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup, we compare his stats with that of Samson at the same stage.

Jitesh Sharma vs Sanju Samson - Who has scored more runs after 55 IPL matches?

In 55 IPL matches, Jitesh has scored 991 runs at an average of 25.41and a strike rate of 157.05. He made his debut for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2022 IPL season and represented the franchise till 2024.

The 31-year-old was picked for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the 2025 season. Jitesh ended up being one of the star performers for the franchise as they finally lifted their maiden IPL title. The right-handed batter slammed 261 runs in 11 innings at an average of 37.28 and a strike rate of 176.35.

Jitesh slammed a sensational 85* off just 33 balls in a must-win clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025. As stand-in captain, he walked in with his team in big trouble at 123-4 in a chase of 228. Jitesh, however, slammed eight fours and six sixes to turn the match on its head.

After 55 IPL matches, Samson had scored 1,174 runs. The Kerala stumper made his debut for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2013 season and represented the franchise until 2015. When RR were banned from the IPL for two years, Samson represented Delhi Capitals (DC) before returning to Rajasthan. His strike rates in his first four IPL seasons were between 115 and 125.

The 30-year-old's 55th IPL match was the third game of the 2017 season. In DC's second match of the same season, Samson notched up his maiden IPL ton. He clobbered 102 off just 63 balls against Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The right-handed batter's knock featured eight fours and five sixes as DC thumped RPS by 97 runs.

Jitesh Sharma vs Sanju Samson - Who has more 50-plus scores after 55 IPL matches?

After 55 IPL matches, Jitesh has one 50-plus score to his credit. As mentioned earlier, he slammed 85* off 33 balls for RCB against LSG in IPL 2025. Before that, the Vidarbha keeper-batter scored 49* off 27 balls for PBKS against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mohali in IPL 2023. The knock featured five fours and two sixes.

Player Runs HS 100s 50s Jitesh Sharma 991 85* 0 1 Sanju Samson 1,174 102 1 5

(Jitesh Sharma vs Sanju Samson IPL batting stats after 55 matches)

After 55 IPL games, Samson had six 50-plus scores to his credit. Apart from his 102 in the 2017 season, he slammed five half-centuries. He scored one fifty in 2013, two in 2014 and one each in 2015 and 2016. Samson has more 50-plus scores to his name. However, it is pertinent that while the RR skipper bats in the top order, Jitesh has mostly batted in the middle and lower order.

Jitesh Sharma vs Sanju Samson - Who scored more runs in their debut IPL season?

Jitesh scored 234 runs in his debut IPL season in 2022. In 10 innings, he averaged 29.25 at a strike rate of 163.63, with a best of 44. He struck 22 fours and 12 sixes in the IPL 2022 season.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Jitesh Sharma 10 234 29.25 163.63 44 0 0 Sanju Samson 10 206 25.75 115.73 63 0 1

(Jitesh Sharma vs Sanju Samson IPL debut season stats comparison)

Samson scored 206 runs in 11 matches in his debut IPL season in 2013. In 10 innings, he averaged 25.75 at a strike rate of 115.73, with a best of 63. The Kerala cricketer hammered 19 fours and five sixes in IPL 2013.

