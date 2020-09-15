Jofra Archer declares his unavailability for BBL 10 

England pacer Jofra Archer, has made himself unavailable for this year's Big Bash League (BBL) edition, citing his desire to spend more quality time with his family.

Jofra Archer conceded that he does not have the mental capacity to spend more time in bio-secure bubbles. The Barbados-born speedster revealed that he has not met his family properly since February.

“I’ll tell you; it has been mentally challenging. I‘ll be honest with you, I don’t know if I have much more bubbles left in me for the rest of the year. I haven’t seen my family, really, since February," he said.

Speaking about his unavailability for the Hobart Hurricanes' campaign this year, Jofra Archer stated that he loved his Hobart family, although he mentioned that December was perhaps the only time of the year that he could spend at home.

“The IPL is going to be most of October, November, we’re going to South Africa hopefully as well. That only leaves me with a few weeks in December for the rest of the year. I love my Hobart family, but I think I need to spend some time with my real family as well," the Englishman commented.

Family time is really important: Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer further emphasized the importance of family time, especially during such extraordinary times, where players cannot leave the bio-secure bubbles to meet them.

“When the year turns, we’re going to be back in the bubble in the UAE and then India. Family time is really important, especially when you actually cannot see them physically. So, any time off I’m going to spend with them," the fast bowler remarked.

Jofra Archer is currently representing England in the ongoing three-match ODI series against Australia. Upon the conclusion of that assignment, Jofra Archer will accompany the battalion of English players that will fly to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Indian Premier League (IPL), which commences on September 19th.

The ODI series between England and Australia is squared at 1-1 with the final match of the series to be contested on September 16th at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.