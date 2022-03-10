KC Cariappa and Tejas Baroka flaunt new Rajasthan Royals training kit ahead of IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals latest recruits KC Cariappa and Tejas Baroka are busy sweating it out in the pre-season camp, held by the franchise in Jaipur.

Amid intense training, the duo took time out on Thursday to flaunt the new training kits launched by the Royals recently.

The Royals Instagram handle posted a reel of the same with the caption:

"From Karnataka and Delhi to the Royals camp"

RR Instagram handle recently posted pictures of their young guns Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Anunay Narayan Singh, Shubham Garwal, and Kuldip Yadav.

“Our new training Pink and Blue. Just for you. 💗,”

Cariappa, who had set his base price at ₹20 lakh, was finally picked by the Royals for ₹30 lakh following a back-and-forth between Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and the inaugural champions.

Leg-spinner Baroka, on the other hand, was picked at his base price of ₹20 Lakh. He has previously featured for the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in 2017.

Rajasthan Royals will kickstart their IPL 2022 in Pune on March 29

Meanwhile, the Royals are currently practicing in their hometown of Jaipur, with captain Sanju Samson set to join them on March 10. However, they are scheduled to shift their camp to Mumbai on March 15.

The 2008 winners had a decent mega-auction where they bolstered their batting unit by ropping in anchor opener Devdutt Padikkal and mid-over enforcers in the form of Shimron Hetmyer and Rassie van der Dussen.

In the bowling department, they roped in a powerplay specialist in the form of Trent Boult. The spin-department has been one of the major achilles heel for the former champions in the recent seasons.

However, they addressed it to the hilt by picking the superstar Indian duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

The only areas of concern for RR is the lack of proven all-rounders and death bowlers. They have picked the duo of James Neesham and Riyan Parag to perform the role of a finisher and a fifth bowler, but they haven't really set the stage on fire in the league in previous seasons.

The Rajasthan Royals will commence their IPL 2022 campaign against the SunRisers Hyderabad in Pune on March 29.

Edited by Diptanil Roy