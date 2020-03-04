Kieron Pollard becomes first player to play 500 T20 matches; also crosses 10,000-run mark

Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard achieved a remarkable milestone on Wednesday as he became the first-ever player to feature in 500 T20 matches when the West Indies limited-overs skipper turned out for his national side in the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

While fellow Trinidadian Dwayne Bravo comes second with 454 T20 appearances, 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle occupies the third spot with 404 T20 matches to his name.

The flamboyant all-rounder, who made his T20 debut back in July 2006, is the only cricketer with more than 7,000 runs and 250 wickets in the shortest format of the game. Pollard, who has played for several teams in various T20 leagues across the globe over the years, is widely regarded as one of the best T20 players of all time.

The 32-year-old, who has been a regular fixture for Mumbai Indians since joining the franchise ahead of IPL 2010, has so far made 170 IPL appearances and has won four IPL and two Champions League T20 titles during his successful stint with team Mumbai.

The Tacarigua-born player, who was a part of the victorious West Indies side during the 2012 ICC T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka, unfortunately had to withdraw from West Indies' 2016 T20 World Cup squad due to injury. Darren Sammy's men went on to win the tournament, defeating the 2010 T20 World Cup winners England by four wickets in the high-octane final at Eden Gardens.

Meanwhile, Pollard who needed 34 runs to reach the 10,000-run mark in T20s ahead of the first T20I fixture against Sri Lanka, amassed 34 runs off 15 balls against Lasith Malinga's men at Pallekele on Wednesday to become only the second batsman to achieve the feat. Chris Gayle was the first batsman to cross the magical 10,000-run mark in T20s when he reached the milestone during 2017 IPL while representing Royal Challengers Bangalore against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions.

After the ongoing two-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, Pollard will be joining his Mumbai Indians teammates for IPL 2020. The city of Mumbai has almost become a second home to Kieron Pollard, who enjoys immense popularity among the entire IPL fraternity!