KKR Auction 2022: Full list of players in Kolkata Knight Riders squad for IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had a middling outing day at the IPL 2022 auction on Sunday, as they filled all the 25 available spots to confirm the final team for the upcoming season.

The two-time champions had built a strong core on Saturday and came to the second phase needing some firepower in the middle-order, a wicketkeeper-batter, some young Indian names, a backup finisher, and a few quality pace options.

However, KKR needed to fill these spots with a small budget, which took a major hit with the twin ₹7 crore+ signings of Nitish Rana and Shivam Mavi on Saturday.

KKR failed in some bids, including that of England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who would have been a perfect fit. But they also got a few bargain buys in Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Hales, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Nabi and Sam Billings.

They stayed away from the popular names from India's 2022 U-19 World Cup-winning campaign and instead invested in domestic stars.

Their batting is a good mix of experience and youth under the likely leadership of Shreyas Iyer but they might have to again rely heavily on Andre Russell's form. They also look a bit light in the pace section, especially in death bowling, and will hope that Pat Cummins and Tim Southee's experience will see them through.

KKR players list with price

Shreyas Iyer - ₹ 12.25 crore Andre Russell - ₹ 12 crore Venkatesh Iyer - ₹ 8 crore Nitish Rana - ₹ 8 crore Varun Chakravarthy - ₹ 8 crore Pat Cummins - ₹ 7.25 crore Shivam Mavi - ₹ 7.25 crore Sunil Narine - ₹ 6 crore Sam Billings - ₹ 2 crore Umesh Yadav - ₹ 2 crore Alex Hales - ₹ 1.5 crore Time Southee - ₹ 1.5 crore Mohammed Nabi - ₹ 1 crore Ajinkya Rahane - ₹ 1 crore Sheldon Jackson - ₹ 60 lakh Rinku Singh - ₹ 55 lakh Ashok Sharma - ₹ 55 lakh Chamika Karunaratne - ₹ 50 lakh Abhijeet Tomar - ₹ 40 lakh Baba Indrajith - ₹ 20 lakh Pratham Singh - ₹ 20 lakh Ramesh Kumar - ₹ 20 lakh Rasikh Salam - ₹ 20 lakh Anukul Roy - ₹ 20 lakh Aman Hakim Khan - ₹ 20 lakh

IPL 2022 auction KKR Team

Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings, Umesh Yadav, Alex Hales, Time Southee, Mohammed Nabi, Ajinkya Rahane, Sheldon Jackson, Rinku Singh, Ashok Sharma, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Anukul Roy, and Aman Hakim Khan.

