×
Create
Notifications

KKR Auction 2022: Full list of players in Kolkata Knight Riders squad for IPL 2022

Do you like Kolkata Knight Riders&#039; squad for IPL 2022? (PC: KKR/ Twitter)
Do you like Kolkata Knight Riders' squad for IPL 2022? (PC: KKR/ Twitter)
Rudransh Khurana
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 13, 2022 09:37 PM IST
News

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had a middling outing day at the IPL 2022 auction on Sunday, as they filled all the 25 available spots to confirm the final team for the upcoming season.

The two-time champions had built a strong core on Saturday and came to the second phase needing some firepower in the middle-order, a wicketkeeper-batter, some young Indian names, a backup finisher, and a few quality pace options.

However, KKR needed to fill these spots with a small budget, which took a major hit with the twin ₹7 crore+ signings of Nitish Rana and Shivam Mavi on Saturday.

KKR failed in some bids, including that of England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who would have been a perfect fit. But they also got a few bargain buys in Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Hales, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Nabi and Sam Billings.

All hail, Alex Hales! 🙇💜@AlexHales1 #KKR #AmiKKR #IPLAuction #TATAIPLAuction #GalaxyOfKnights #AlexHales https://t.co/HM2mEelXir

They stayed away from the popular names from India's 2022 U-19 World Cup-winning campaign and instead invested in domestic stars.

Their batting is a good mix of experience and youth under the likely leadership of Shreyas Iyer but they might have to again rely heavily on Andre Russell's form. They also look a bit light in the pace section, especially in death bowling, and will hope that Pat Cummins and Tim Southee's experience will see them through.

KKR players list with price

  1. Shreyas Iyer - ₹ 12.25 crore
  2. Andre Russell - ₹ 12 crore
  3. Venkatesh Iyer - ₹ 8 crore
  4. Nitish Rana - ₹ 8 crore
  5. Varun Chakravarthy - ₹ 8 crore
  6. Pat Cummins - ₹ 7.25 crore
  7. Shivam Mavi - ₹ 7.25 crore
  8. Sunil Narine - ₹ 6 crore
  9. Sam Billings - ₹ 2 crore
  10. Umesh Yadav - ₹ 2 crore
  11. Alex Hales - ₹ 1.5 crore
  12. Time Southee - ₹ 1.5 crore
  13. Mohammed Nabi - ₹ 1 crore
  14. Ajinkya Rahane - ₹ 1 crore
  15. Sheldon Jackson - ₹ 60 lakh
  16. Rinku Singh - ₹ 55 lakh
  17. Ashok Sharma - ₹ 55 lakh
  18. Chamika Karunaratne - ₹ 50 lakh
  19. Abhijeet Tomar - ₹ 40 lakh
  20. Baba Indrajith - ₹ 20 lakh
  21. Pratham Singh - ₹ 20 lakh
  22. Ramesh Kumar - ₹ 20 lakh
  23. Rasikh Salam - ₹ 20 lakh
  24. Anukul Roy - ₹ 20 lakh
  25. Aman Hakim Khan - ₹ 20 lakh

IPL 2022 auction KKR Team

#IPLAuction done! Le #KKRAdmin: https://t.co/C4z1p7lRZZ

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings, Umesh Yadav, Alex Hales, Time Southee, Mohammed Nabi, Ajinkya Rahane, Sheldon Jackson, Rinku Singh, Ashok Sharma, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Anukul Roy, and Aman Hakim Khan.

Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!

Edited by Prasen Moudgal
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी