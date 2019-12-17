KKR coach Brendon McCullum remains optimistic ahead of the auction day

Brendon McCullum

With the IPL Auctions knocking on the door, newly appointed Kolkata Knight Riders coach is keeping his fingers crossed ahead of the auctions and hopes that his team finds an ideal set of players which will allow them to finalise their team. They have released 11 players including some big names and will require some luck on their side during the auctions.

Taking to his twitter handle McCullum wrote, “On the way to Kolkata for the @IPL Player Auction. Our @KKRiders squad will be completed in just a couple of days’ time. All the planning & preparations behind the scenes will require some luck come auction night. Here’s hoping the cards fall our way.”

Back in 2008 when IPL was played for the first time, no one knew the magnitude of the impact the tournament will make. Hence the knock of 158 of 73 balls by Brendon McCullum in the inaugural match of IPL will certainly rank as one of the very best in the tournament. Records kept tumbling down on that day as the former Kiwis skipper thrashed the RCB bowlers all around the park.

Kolkata Knight Riders have been one of the most successful teams in the competitions. Under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir, KKR won the IPL in 2012 and 2014. However in the last two years, things haven’t gone according to plan for them. There have been a question marks on Dinesh Karthik’’s captaincy and his consistency with the bat has come under scrutiny as well last year.

KKR have retained the likes of Andre Russell, Harry Gurney, Lockie Ferguson and Sunil Narine from their foreign list. Hence they will be eyeing some game changers to back the likes of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.